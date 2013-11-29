companies reporting for week starting monday december 2 2013 876122013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, December 2, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 2nd December 2013
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 3rd December 2013
|Betfair Group
|BETF.L
|UK
|H1
|Greene King
|GNK.L
|UK
|H1
|Wednesday, 4th December 2013
|Brewin Dolphin Holdings
|BRW.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Sage Group
|SGE.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Standard Chartered
|STAN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tesco
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Thursday, 5th December 2013
|Aer Lingus
|AERL.I
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|Mulberry Group
|MUL.L
|UK
|H1
|The Kroger Co
|KR
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Friday, 6th December 2013
|Berkeley Group Holdings
|BKGH.L
|US
|H1
|SThree Plc
|STHR.L
|US
|Trading Statement
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.