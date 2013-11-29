City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, December 2, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 2nd December 2013 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 3rd December 2013 Betfair Group BETF.L UK H1 Greene King GNK.L UK H1 Wednesday, 4th December 2013 Brewin Dolphin Holdings BRW.L UK Prelim Sage Group SGE.L UK Prelim Standard Chartered STAN.L UK Trading Statement Tesco TSCO.L UK Q3 Trade Thursday, 5th December 2013 Aer Lingus AERL.I UK Traffic Figures EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic Figures Mulberry Group MUL.L UK H1 The Kroger Co KR US Q3 Trade Friday, 6th December 2013 Berkeley Group Holdings BKGH.L US H1 SThree Plc STHR.L US Trading Statement

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.