City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 17th December 2012 Aggreko AGGK.L UK Trading Statement Tuesday, 18th December 2012 Petrofac PFC.L UK Trading Statement Oracle ORCL.0 US Q2 Wednesday,19th December 2012 FedEx FDX US Q2 Accenture ACN US Q1 General Mills GIS US Thursday, 20th December 2012 Nike NKE US Q2 Serco Group SRP.L UK Trading Statement Friday, 21st December 2012 No Companies Reporting

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.