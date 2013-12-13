companies reporting for week starting monday december 16 2013 877522013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, December 16, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 16th December 2013
|Aggreko
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tuesday, 17th December 2013
|Dixons Retail
|DXNS.L
|UK
|H1
|National Express Group
|NEX.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Wednesday, 18th December 2013
|FedEx
|FDX
|US
|Q2 Trade
|General Mills
|GIS
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Thursday, 19th December 2013
|Accenture
|CAN
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Nike
|NKE
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Friday, 20th December 2013
|Walgreen Co
|WAG
|US
|Q1 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.