City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 26th August 2013 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 27th August 2013 Antofagasta ANTO.L UK H1 Bunzl BNZL.L UK H1 Tiiffany & Co TIF US Q2 Wednesday, 28th August 2013 Paddy Power PAP.L UK H1 Thursday, 29th August 2013 Admiral Group ADML.L UK H1 HAYS HAYS.L UK Prelim Petropavlovsk POG.L UK H1 Stagecoach Group SGC.L UK Trading Statement SOCO International SIA.L UK H1 Serco Group SRP.L UK Q2 WPP WPP.L UK H1 Friday, 30th August 2013 No companies scheduled to report

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.