City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 19th August 2013 Bovis Homes Group BVS.L UK H1 Tuesday, 20th August 2013 BHP Billiton BLT.L UK Final Cairn Energy CNE.L UK H1 Dell Inc DELL.O US Q2 Wednesday, 21st August 2013 Hoschild Mining HOCM.L UK H1 Hewlett-Packard HPQ US Q3 PetSmart PETM.O US Q2 Staples SPLS.O US Q2 Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF US Q2 Thursday, 22nd August 2013 Kazakhmys KAZ.L UK H1 London Capital Group Holdings LCG.L UK H1 Premier Oil PMO.L UK H1 Gap GPS US Q2 Friday, 23rd August 2013 No companies scheduled to report

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.