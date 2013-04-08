City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 8th April 2013 Alcoa Inc. AA US Q1 Tuesday, 9th April 2013 JKX Oil and Gas PLC JKX.L UK Prelim Robert Walters PLC RWA.L UK Q1 Trade Wednesday, 10th April 2013 Vedanta Resources PLC VED.L UK Q4 Thursday, 11th April 2013 Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Q3 Trade Evraz PLC EVRE.L UK Prelim Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Trading Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L UK Q4 Trade Mothercare PLC MTC.L UK Trading WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK H1 Friday, 12th April 2013 Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Trading JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM US Q1

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.