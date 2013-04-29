companies reporting for week starting monday april 29 2013 859772013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 29th April 2013
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|ADN.L
|UK
|H1
|Tuesday, 30th April 2013
|ASOS PLC
|ASOS.L
|UK
|H1
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Q1
|Imperial Tobacco Group PLC
|IMT.L
|UK
|H1
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Stagecoach Group PLC
|SGC.L
|UK
|Trading
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Analyst
|NYSE Euronext
|NYX
|US
|Trading
|Pfizer
|PFE
|US
|Q1
|United States Steel Corp.
|X
|US
|Q1
|Wednesday, 1st May 2013
|Mastercard Inc.
|MA
|US
|Q1
|Prudential Financial, Inc.
|PRU
|US
|Q1
|Time Warner Inc.
|TWX
|US
|Q1
|Visa Inc.
|V
|US
|Q2
|Viacom Inc.
|VIAB.O
|US
|Q2
|Antofagasta PLC
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Q1 Output
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Final
|Thursday, 2nd May 2013
|BG Group PLC
|BG.L
|UK
|Q1
|British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC
|BSY.L
|UK
|Q3
|Legal & General Group PLC
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Manchester United PLC
|MANU.L
|UK
|Q3
|Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
|RR.L
|UK
|Trading
|Randgold Resources PLC
|RRS.L
|UK
|Q1
|Schroders PLC
|SDR.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Q1
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|US
|Q1
|American International Group
|AIG
|US
|Q1
|Kellogg Co.
|K
|US
|Q1
|Kraft Foods Group Inc.
|KRFT.O
|US
|Q1
|Southwestern Energy
|SWN
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 3rd May 2013
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|RBS.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.