companies reporting for week starting monday april 22 2013 859082013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 22nd April 2013
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Caterpillar Inc.
|CAT
|US
|Q1
|Netflix Inc.
|NFLX.0
|US
|Q1
|Texas Instruments
|TXN.0
|US
|Q1
|Tuesday, 23rd April 2013
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|H1
|Arms Holdings PLC
|ARM.L
|UK
|Q1
|Aveva Group PLC
|AVV.L
|UK
|Trading
|Carpetright PLC
|CATVU.L
|UK
|Investor
|Dragon Oil PLC
|DGO.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Premier Foods PLC
|PFD.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Petropavlovsk
|POG.L
|UK
|Trading
|Segro PLC
|SGRO.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL.0
|US
|Q2
|AT&T Inc.
|T
|US
|Q1
|Yum! Brands, Inc.
|YUM
|US
|Q1
|Wednesday, 24th April 2013
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Glaxosmithkline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q1
|Reed Elsevier PLC
|REL.L
|UK
|Trading
|Standard Life PLC
|SL.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Sports Direct International PLC
|SPD.L
|UK
|Trading
|The Boeing Company
|BA
|US
|Q1
|Citrix Systems
|CTSX.0
|US
|Q1
|Ford Motor Company
|FFIV.0
|US
|Q1
|Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|MSI
|US
|Q1
|The Procter & Gamble Company
|PG
|US
|Q3
|Thursday, 25th April 2013
|Admiral Group PLC
|ADML.L
|UK
|Trading
|Aer Lingus Group
|AER.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Astrazeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Q1
|British American Tobacco PLC
|BATS.L
|UK
|Trading
|Kazakhmys PLC
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Trading
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|UK
|Trading
|Unilever PLC
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Q1
|Amazon.com Inc.
|AMZN.0
|US
|Q1
|Coca-Cola Enterprises
|CCE
|US
|Q1
|Colgate-Palmolive
|CL
|US
|Q1
|ConocoPhillips
|COP
|US
|Q1
|Expedia, Inc.
|EXPE.0
|US
|Q1
|Starbucks
|SBUX.0
|US
|Q2
|Safeway Inc.
|SWY
|US
|Q1
|Time Warner Cable Inc.
|TWC
|US
|Q1
|Exxon Mobil Corp.
|XOM
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 26th April 2013
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Trading
|Aon PLC
|AON
|US
|Q1
|Chevron
|CVX
|US
|Q1
* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.