City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 22nd April 2013 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Q1 Trade Caterpillar Inc. CAT US Q1 Netflix Inc. NFLX.0 US Q1 Texas Instruments TXN.0 US Q1 Tuesday, 23rd April 2013 Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK H1 Arms Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Q1 Aveva Group PLC AVV.L UK Trading Carpetright PLC CATVU.L UK Investor Dragon Oil PLC DGO.L UK Q1 Trade Premier Foods PLC PFD.L UK Q1 Trade Petropavlovsk POG.L UK Trading Segro PLC SGRO.L UK Q1 Trade Apple Inc. AAPL.0 US Q2 AT&T Inc. T US Q1 Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM US Q1 Wednesday, 24th April 2013 Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Q1 Trade Glaxosmithkline PLC GSK.L UK Q1 Reed Elsevier PLC REL.L UK Trading Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Q1 Trade Sports Direct International PLC SPD.L UK Trading The Boeing Company BA US Q1 Citrix Systems CTSX.0 US Q1 Ford Motor Company FFIV.0 US Q1 Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI US Q1 The Procter & Gamble Company PG US Q3 Thursday, 25th April 2013 Admiral Group PLC ADML.L UK Trading Aer Lingus Group AER.L UK Q1 Trade Astrazeneca PLC AZN.L UK Q1 British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Trading Kazakhmys PLC KAZ.L UK Trading Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Trading Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Q1 Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.0 US Q1 Coca-Cola Enterprises CCE US Q1 Colgate-Palmolive CL US Q1 ConocoPhillips COP US Q1 Expedia, Inc. EXPE.0 US Q1 Starbucks SBUX.0 US Q2 Safeway Inc. SWY US Q1 Time Warner Cable Inc. TWC US Q1 Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM US Q1 Friday, 26th April 2013 WPP PLC WPP.L UK Trading Aon PLC AON US Q1 Chevron CVX US Q1

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.