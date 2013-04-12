companies reporting for week starting monday april 15 2013 858362013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 15th April 2013
|Citigroup Inc.
|C
|US
|Q1
|Tuesday, 16th April 2013
|Michael Page International PLC
|MPI.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Q1 Output
|CSX Corp.
|CSX
|US
|Q1
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|US
|Q1
|Intel Corp.
|INTC.0
|US
|Q1
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|US
|Q1
|The Coca Cola Company
|KO
|US
|Q1
|Yahoo Inc.
|YHOO.0
|US
|Q1
|Blackrock Inc.
|BLK
|US
|Q1
|Wednesday, 17th April 2013
|Bunzl PLC
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Trading
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Trading
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Q1 Output
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Trading
|JD Sports Fashion PLC
|JD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Trading
|Tesco PLC
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Prelim
|American Express Company
|AXP
|US
|Q1
|Bank of America Corp.
|BAC
|UK
|Q1
|Ebay
|EBAY.0
|US
|Q1
|Thursday, 18th April 2013
|African Barrick Gold PLC
|Q1
|UK
|Q1
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Analyst
|Diageo PLC
|DGE.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Evraz PLC
|EVRE.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Fresnillo PLC
|FRES.L
|UK
|Q1 Output
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading
|Rexam PLC
|REX.L
|UK
|Trading
|Sabmiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|Capital One Financial Corp.
|COF
|US
|Q1
|Advanced Micro Sales
|AMD
|US
|Q1
|E*Trade Financial Corp
|ETFC.O
|US
|Q1
|GOOG.O
|US
|Q1
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|US
|Q1
|Microsoft
|MSFT.0
|US
|Q3
|PepsiCo
|PEP
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 19th April 2013
|Anglo American PLC
|AAL.L
|UK
|Q1 Output
|Filtronic PLC
|FTC.L
|UK
|Trading
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Verizon
|VZ
|US
|Q1
|General Electric Co.
|GE
|US
|Q1
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD
|US
|Q1
|Schlumberger
|SLB
|US
|Q1
* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.