City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 15th April 2013 Citigroup Inc. C US Q1 Tuesday, 16th April 2013 Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Q1 Trade Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Q1 Output CSX Corp. CSX US Q1 Goldman Sachs GS US Q1 Intel Corp. INTC.0 US Q1 Johnson & Johnson JNJ US Q1 The Coca Cola Company KO US Q1 Yahoo Inc. YHOO.0 US Q1 Blackrock Inc. BLK US Q1 Wednesday, 17th April 2013 Bunzl PLC BNZL.L UK Trading Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Trading Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Q1 Output Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Trading JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L UK Prelim Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC MONY.L UK Trading Tesco PLC TSCO.L UK Prelim American Express Company AXP US Q1 Bank of America Corp. BAC UK Q1 Ebay EBAY.0 US Q1 Thursday, 18th April 2013 African Barrick Gold PLC Q1 UK Q1 Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Analyst Diageo PLC DGE.L UK Q3 Trade Evraz PLC EVRE.L UK Q1 Trade Fresnillo PLC FRES.L UK Q1 Output Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Trading Rexam PLC REX.L UK Trading Sabmiller PLC SAB.L UK Q4 Trade Capital One Financial Corp. COF US Q1 Advanced Micro Sales AMD US Q1 E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O US Q1 Google GOOG.O US Q1 Morgan Stanley MS US Q1 Microsoft MSFT.0 US Q3 PepsiCo PEP US Q1 Friday, 19th April 2013 Anglo American PLC AAL.L UK Q1 Output Filtronic PLC FTC.L UK Trading William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Q1 Trade Verizon VZ US Q1 General Electric Co. GE US Q1 McDonald’s Corp MCD US Q1 Schlumberger SLB US Q1

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.