companies reporting for week starting monday 9th may 2016 2660762016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th May 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th May 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th May 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 9th May 2016
|ITE Group PLC
|ITE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Enel SpA
|ENEI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Endesa SA
|ELE.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
|IFF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 10th May 2016
|Capita PLC
|CPI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|easyJet plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hiscox Ltd
|HSX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ING Groep NV
|ING.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|CSGN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nokia Corp
|NOKIA.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Adecco SA
|ADEN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Natixis SA
|CNAT.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hannover Rueck SE
|HNRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG
|MUVGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Jcdecaux SA
|JCDX.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Electricite de France SA
|EDF.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Allergan plc
|AGN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Electronic Arts Inc
|EA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 11th May 2016
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|National Express Group PLC
|NEX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Arrow Global Group PLC
|ARWA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|TUI AG
|TUIT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Numericable SFR SA
|NUME.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Gas Natural SDG SA
|GAS.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Allianz SE
|ALVG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Post AG
|DB1Gn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|DPWGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Carlsberg A/S
|CARLb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Earnings release
|E.ON SE
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Metro AG
|MEOG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Boerse AG
|DB1Gn.DE
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Vivendi SA
|VIV.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Macys Inc
|M.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 12th May 2016
|Mondi PLC
|MNDI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Cairn Energy PLC
|CNE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Vedanta Resources PLC
|VED.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Talktalk Telecom Group PLC
|TALK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Snam SpA
|SRG.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Zurich Insurance Group AG
|ZURN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|KBC Groep NV
|KBC.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Credit Agricole SA
|CAGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Lafargeholcim Ltd
|LHN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Aegon NV
|AEGN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Assicurazioni Generali SpA
|GASI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Skanska AB
|SKAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
|ACS.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Kohls Corp
|KSS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Symantec Corp
|SYMC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Nordstrom Inc
|JWN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|NVIDIA Corp
|NVDA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 13th May 2016
|Coca Cola HBC AG
|CCH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Telecom Italia SpA
|TLITn.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Wohnen AG
|DWNG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bouygues SA
|BOUY.PA
|EU
|Earnings release