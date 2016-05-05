City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th May 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- easyJet Plc. – Half Year 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 10th May 7:00am BST

– Tuesday 10th May 7:00am BST - Barratt Developments Plc. – Trading Statement – Wednesday 11th May 7:00am BST

– Wednesday 11th May 7:00am BST - William Hill Plc. – Trading Update – Wednesday 11th May 7:00am BST