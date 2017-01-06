companies reporting for week starting monday 9th january 2017 2684212017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 7, 2017 5:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. – Christmas Trading Statement – Tuesday 10th January 2017 0700 GMT
  • - J Sainsbury Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Wednesday 11th January 2017 0700 GMT
  • - Tesco Plc – Christmas and Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 12th January 2017 0700 GMT
  • - Marks ∧ Spencer Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 12th January 2017 0700 GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 9th January 2017
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Trading Statement Release
JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L UK Trading Statement Release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings Release
Global Payments Inc GPN.N US Earnings Release
Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N US Earnings Release
Tuesday 10th January 2017
Topps Tiles PLC TPT.L UK Trading Statement Release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Big Yellow Group PLC BYG.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Trading Statement Release
Domino’s Pizza Group PLC DOM.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Metro AG MEOG.DE EU Trading Statement Release
Sika AG SIK.S EU Sales Release
Wednesday 11th January 2017
Pagegroup PLC PAGE.L UK Trading Statement Release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Fenner PLC FENR.L UK Trading Statement Release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Stock Spirits Group PLC STCK.L UK Trading Statement Release
Fenner PLC FENR.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Chr Hansen Holding A/S CHRH.CO EU Earnings Release
Cofinimmo SA COFB.BR EU Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Sales Release
Thursday 12th January 2017
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Trading Statement Release
Henderson Group PLC HGGH.L UK Trading Statement Release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Trading Statement Release
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Trading Statement Release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Trading Statement Release
AO World PLC AO.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Tesco PLC TSCO.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Trading Statement Release
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Trading Statement Release
SuperGroup PLC SGP.L UK Earnings Release
Paysafe Group PLC PAYS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Jupiter Fund Management PLC JUP.L UK Trading Statement Release
SuperGroup PLC SGP.L UK Trading Statement Release
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Partners Group Holding AG PGHN.S EU Sales Release
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.S EU Trading Statement Release
Sodexo SA EXHO.PA EU Sales Release
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA JMT.LS EU Trading Statement Release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings Release
Friday 13th January 2017
SIG PLC SHI.L UK Trading Statement Release
Wells Fargo ∧ Co WFC.N US Earnings Release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings Release
JPMorgan Chase ∧ Co JPM.N US Earnings Release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings Release
PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N US Earnings Release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.