City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Standard Life Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 9th August 2016 07:00 BST
  • - Legal & General Group Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 9th August 2016 07:00 BST
  • - Paysafe Group Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 10th August 2016 07:00 BST
  • - TUI AG – Q3 2016 Earnings -Thursday 11th August 2016 10:00 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 8th August 2016
PostNL NV PTNL.AS EU Earnings release
Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Earnings release
Allergan plc AGN.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 9th August 2016
Regus plc RGU.L UK Earnings release
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Earnings release
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Earnings release
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Earnings release
Worldpay Group PLC WPG.L UK Earnings release
voestalpine AG VOES.VI EU Earnings release
Pandora A/S PNDORA.CO EU Earnings release
Nokian Tyres plc NRE1V.HE EU Earnings release
CEZ as CEZP.PR EU Earnings release
Altice NV ATCA.AS EU Earnings release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Earnings release
Coach Inc COH.N US Earnings release
Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings release
Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 10th August 2016
Stock Spirits Group PLC STCK.L UK Earnings release
Paysafe Group Plc PAYS.L UK Earnings release
G4S PLC GFS.L UK Earnings release
Centamin PLC CEY.L UK Earnings release
Prudential PLC PRU.L UK Earnings release
Adecco Group AG ADEN.S EU Earnings release
Lanxess AG LXSG.DE EU Earnings release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings release
TDC A/S TDC.CO EU Earnings release
Sampo Oyj SAMAS.HE EU Earnings release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings release
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N US Earnings release
Thursday 11th August 2016
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings release
Aldermore Group PLC ALD.L UK Earnings release
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Sales release
Cineworld Group PLC CINE.L UK Earnings release
TUI AG TUIT.L UK Earnings release
Old Mutual PLC OML.L UK Earnings release
Pagegroup PLC PAGE.L UK Earnings release
Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
Freenet AG FNTGn.DE EU Earnings release
Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.S EU Earnings release
RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings release
KBC Groep NV KBC.BR EU Earnings release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings release
Swiss Life Holding AG SLHN.S EU Earnings release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings release
Henkel & Co KGaA AG HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Zalando SE ZALG.DE EU Earnings release
Macy’s Inc M.N US Earnings release
Nordstrom Inc JWN.N US Earnings release
NVIDIA Corp NVDA.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 12th August 2016
AP Moeller – Maersk A/S MAERSKb.CO EU Earnings release
