companies reporting for week starting monday 7th march 2016 2653492016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 7th March 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 7th March 2016
|Urban Outfitters Inc
|URBN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 8th March 2016
|Grafton Group PLC
|GRF_u.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Foxtons Group PLC
|FOXT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ST Ives PLC
|SIV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|CLS Holdings PLC
|CLSH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Paddy Power Betfair PLC
|PPB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|esure Group PLC
|ESUR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Worldpay Group PLC
|WPG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG
|LISP.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Merck KGaA
|MRCG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Symrise AG
|SY1G.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Wednesday 9th March 2016
|4imprint Group PLC
|FOUR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SIG PLC
|SHI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Restaurant Group PLC
|RTN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|G4S Group PLC
|GFS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|DS Smith PLC
|SMDS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Prudential PLC
|PRU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Industria de Diseno Textil SA
|ITX.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Adecco SA
|ADEN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Post AG
|DPWGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|E.ON SE
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tyco International PLC
|TYC.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Thursday 10th March 2016
|Robert Walters PLC
|RWA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Savills PLC
|SVS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cineworld Group PLC
|CINE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Aldermore Group PLC
|ALD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|WM Mmorrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Fenner PLC
|FENR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ophir Energy PLC
|OPHR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Aviva PLC
|AV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
|AMFW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Michael Page International PLC
|MPI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ferrexpo PLC
|FXPO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Stock Spirits Group PLC
|STCK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Linde AG
|LING.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swatch Group SA
|UHRN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG
|O2Dn.F
|EU
|Earnings release
|Carrefour SA
|CARR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Iliad SA
|ILD.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hannover Rueck SE
|HNRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|RTL Group SA
|RRTL.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|ArcelorMittal SA
|ISPA.AS
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|BBVA.MC
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Dollar General Corp
|DG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 11th March 2016
|Computacenter PLC
|CCC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Just Retirement Group PLC
|JRG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Old Mutual PLC
|OML.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Man SE
|MANG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|W W Grainger Inc
|GWW.N
|US
|Sales release