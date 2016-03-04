companies reporting for week starting monday 7th march 2016 2653492016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 7th March 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Thursday 10th March 6:00pm AEST
  • - Home Retail Group Plc. full-year trading statement – Thursday 10th 6:00pm AEST
  • - JD Wetherspoon Plc. half-year 2015 earnings – Friday 11th March 6:00pm AEST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 7th March 2016
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 8th March 2016
Grafton Group PLC GRF_u.L UK Earnings release
Foxtons Group PLC FOXT.L UK Earnings release
ST Ives PLC SIV.L UK Earnings release
CLS Holdings PLC CLSH.L UK Earnings release
Paddy Power Betfair PLC PPB.L UK Earnings release
esure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Earnings release
Worldpay Group PLC WPG.L UK Earnings release
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG LISP.S EU Earnings release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings release
Symrise AG SY1G.DE EU Earnings release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Annual meeting
Wednesday 9th March 2016
4imprint Group PLC FOUR.L UK Earnings release
SIG PLC SHI.L UK Earnings release
Restaurant Group PLC RTN.L UK Earnings release
G4S Group PLC GFS.L UK Earnings release
DS Smith PLC SMDS.L UK Sales release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Earnings release
Prudential PLC PRU.L UK Earnings release
Industria de Diseno Textil SA ITX.MC EU Earnings release
Adecco SA ADEN.VX EU Earnings release
Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings release
Tyco International PLC TYC.N US Annual meeting
Thursday 10th March 2016
Robert Walters PLC RWA.L UK Earnings release
Savills PLC SVS.L UK Earnings release
Cineworld Group PLC CINE.L UK Earnings release
Aldermore Group PLC ALD.L UK Earnings release
WM Mmorrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Earnings release
Fenner PLC FENR.L UK Sales release
Ophir Energy PLC OPHR.L UK Earnings release
Aviva PLC AV.L UK Earnings release
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Earnings release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Earnings release
Home Retail Group PLC HOME.L UK Sales release
Ferrexpo PLC FXPO.L UK Earnings release
Stock Spirits Group PLC STCK.L UK Earnings release
Linde AG LING.DE EU Earnings release
Swatch Group SA UHRN.S EU Earnings release
Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG O2Dn.F EU Earnings release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Earnings release
Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Earnings release
Hannover Rueck SE HNRGn.DE EU Earnings release
RTL Group SA RRTL.DE EU Earnings release
ArcelorMittal SA ISPA.AS EU Annual meeting
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. BBVA.MC EU Annual meeting
Dollar General Corp DG.N US Earnings release
Friday 11th March 2016
Computacenter PLC CCC.L UK Earnings release
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Earnings release
Just Retirement Group PLC JRG.L UK Earnings release
Old Mutual PLC OML.L UK Earnings release
Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE EU Earnings release
Man SE MANG.DE EU Earnings release
W W Grainger Inc GWW.N US Sales release
