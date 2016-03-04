City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 7th March 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Thursday 10th March 6:00pm AEST

– Thursday 10th March 6:00pm AEST - Home Retail Group Plc. full-year trading statement – Thursday 10th 6:00pm AEST

– Thursday 10th 6:00pm AEST - JD Wetherspoon Plc. half-year 2015 earnings – Friday 11th March 6:00pm AEST