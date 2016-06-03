City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th June 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.



Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- J. Sainsbury Plc. – Q1 2016/17 Trading Statement – Wednesday 8th June 2016 7:00am BST

– Wednesday 8th June 2016 7:00am BST - Home Retail Group Plc. – Q1 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 9th June 2016 – 7:00am BST