City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Randgold Resources Ltd. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Monday 6th February 2017 0700

– Monday 6th February 2017 0700 - Ryanair Holdings PLC. – Q3 2017 Earnings – Monday 6th February 2017 0700 BMO

– Monday 6th February 2017 0700 BMO - BP PLC. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 7th February 2017 0700

– Tuesday 7th February 2017 0700 - Rio Tinto Ltd. – Full Year Earnings – Wednesday 8th February 2017 0700 BMO