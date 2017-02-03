companies reporting for week starting monday 6th february 2017 2686032017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Randgold Resources Ltd. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Monday 6th February 2017 0700
  • - Ryanair Holdings PLC. – Q3 2017 Earnings – Monday 6th February 2017 0700 BMO
  • - BP PLC. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 7th February 2017 0700
  • - Rio Tinto Ltd. – Full Year Earnings – Wednesday 8th February 2017 0700 BMO
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 6th February 2017
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings Release
Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.I EU Earnings Release
Loews Corp L.N US Earnings Release
Hasbro Inc HAS.OQ US Earnings Release
Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Earnings Release
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc FOXA.OQ US Earnings Release
Macerich Co MAC.N US Earnings Release
Tesoro Corp TSO.N US Earnings Release
FMC Corp FMC.N US Earnings Release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales Release
Tuesday 7th Febraury 2017
BP PLC BP.L UK Earnings Release
DCC PLC DCC.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
St. Modwen Properties PLC SMP.L UK Earnings Release
FirstGroup PLC FGP.L UK Trading Statement Release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Statoil ASA STL.OL EU Earnings Release
BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA EU Earnings Release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Pandora A/S PNDORA.CO EU Earnings Release
Securitas AB SECUb.ST EU Earnings Release
Vinci SA SGEF.PA EU Earnings Release
Orpea SA ORP.PA EU Sales Release
Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.OQ US Earnings Release
Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N US Earnings Release
Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N US Earnings Release
Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N US Earnings Release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings Release
S&P Global Inc SPGI.N US Earnings Release
Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N US Earnings Release
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N US Earnings Release
Emerson Electric Co EMR.N US Earnings Release
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.OQ US Earnings Release
Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.OQ US Earnings Release
Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 8th February 2017
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC SKG.I UK Earnings Release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Earnings Release
Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.L UK Earnings Release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Earnings Release
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Earnings Release
Victrex PLC VCTX.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings Release
Osram Licht AG OSRn.DE EU Earnings Release
Svenska Handelsbanken AB SHBa.ST EU Earnings Release
ABB Ltd ABBN.S EU Earnings Release
Syngenta AG SYNN.S EU Earnings Release
Carlsberg A/S CARLb.CO EU Earnings Release
Swisscom AG SCMN.S EU Earnings Release
Sanofi SA SASY.PA EU Earnings Release
AP Moeller – Maersk A/S MAERSKb.CO EU Earnings Release
H Lundbeck A/S LUN.CO EU Sales Release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Sales Release
Humana Inc HUM.N US Earnings Release
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.OQ US Earnings Release
Allergan plc AGN.N US Earnings Release
Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings Release
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.OQ US Earnings Release
Level 3 Communications Inc LVLT.N US Earnings Release
Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N US Earnings Release
Dun & Bradstreet Corp DNB.N US Earnings Release
Whole Foods Market Inc WFM.OQ US Earnings Release
Thursday 9th February 2017
Thomas Cook Group plc TCG.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Earnings Release
Henderson Group PLC HGGH.L UK Earnings Release
Pennon Group PLC PNN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Trading Statement Release
Enterprise Inns PLC ETI.L UK Trading Statement Release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Earnings Release
Dairy Crest Group PLC DCG.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Tate & Lyle PLC TATE.L UK Trading Statement Release
Societe Generale SA SOGN.PA EU Earnings Release
Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.S EU Earnings Release
Norsk Hydro ASA NHY.OL EU Earnings Release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings Release
KBC Groep NV KBC.BR EU Earnings Release
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Earnings Release
Total SA TOTF.PA EU Earnings Release
Publicis Groupe SA PUBP.PA EU Earnings Release
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Earnings Release
Commerzbank AG CBKG.DE EU Earnings Release
L’Oreal SA OREP.PA EU Earnings Release
Natixis SA CNAT.PA EU Earnings Release
Lagardere SCA LAGA.PA EU Sales Release
Cofinimmo SA COFB.BR EU Earnings Release
Kellogg Co K.N US Earnings Release
Reynolds American Inc RAI.N US Sales Release
Viacom Inc VIAB.OQ US Earnings Release
Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings Release
Coca-Cola Co KO.N US Earnings Release
Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN.N US Earnings Release
Coty Inc COTY.N US Earnings Release
Cerner Corp CERN.OQ US Earnings Release
Expedia Inc EXPE.OQ US Earnings Release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings Release
Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.OQ US Earnings Release
NVIDIA Corp NVDA.OQ US Earnings Release
Verisign Inc VRSN.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 10th Febraury 2017
Electrocomponents PLC ECM.L UK Trading Statement Release
Greene King PLC GNK.L UK Trading Statement Release
Renault SA RENA.PA EU Earnings Release
Umicore SA UMI.BR EU Earnings Release
Boliden AB BOL.ST EU Earnings Release
Kinnevik AB KINVb.ST EU Earnings Release
Kering SA PRTP.PA EU Earnings Release
Greene King PLC GNK.L EU Trading Statement Release
ArcelorMittal SA ISPA.AS EU Earnings Release
DSV A/S DSV.CO EU Earnings Release
Ems Chemie Holding AG EMSN.S EU Earnings Release
Shaftesbury PLC SHB.L EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Banco Bpm SpA BAMI.MI EU Earnings Release
Accenture PLC ACN.N US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc BAMI.MI US Earnings Release
Aon PLC AON.N US Earnings Release
