City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Berkeley Group Holdings Plc. – Trading Statement – Tuesday 6th Sept 2016 0700 BST

– Tuesday 6th Sept 2016 0700 BST - Barratt Developments Plc. – Full-Year 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 7th Sept 2016 0700 BST

– Wednesday 7th Sept 2016 0700 BST - Dixons Carphone Plc. – Trading Statement – Thursday 8th Sept 2016 0700 BST