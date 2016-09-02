companies reporting for week starting monday 5th september 2016 2675152016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 5th September 2016
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement release
|Hunting PLC
|HTG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
|DECP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 6th September 2016
|Halfords Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement release
|DS Smith PLC
|SMDS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement release
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
|BKGH.L
|UK
|Management Statemen release
|Pennon Group PLC
|PNN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement release
|Imagination Technologies Group PLC
|IMG.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Vedanta Resources PLC
|VED.L
|UK
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
|BKGH.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Redrow PLC
|RDW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Severfield PLC
|SFR.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|DS Smith PLC
|SMDS.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Wednesday 7th September 2016
|McBride PLC
|MCB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ashtead Group PLC
|AHT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Sports Direct International PLC
|SPD.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Poundland Group PLC
|PLND.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
|HPE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 8th September 2016
|EnQuest PLC
|ENQ.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement release
|H & R Block Inc
|HRB.N
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Friday 9th September 2016
|The Kroger Co
|KR.N
|US
|Earnings release