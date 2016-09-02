companies reporting for week starting monday 5th september 2016 2675152016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc. – Trading Statement – Tuesday 6th Sept 2016 0700 BST
  • - Barratt Developments Plc. – Full-Year 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 7th Sept 2016 0700 BST
  • - Dixons Carphone Plc. – Trading Statement – Thursday 8th Sept 2016 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 5th September 2016
Topps Tiles PLC TPT.L UK Trading Statement release
Hunting PLC HTG.L UK Earnings release
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC DECP.L UK Earnings Release
Tuesday 6th September 2016
Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Trading Statement release
DS Smith PLC SMDS.L UK Trading Statement release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Earnings release
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC BKGH.L UK Management Statemen release
Pennon Group PLC PNN.L UK Trading Statement release
Imagination Technologies Group PLC IMG.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Vedanta Resources PLC VED.L UK Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC BKGH.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Redrow PLC RDW.L UK Earnings release
Severfield PLC SFR.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
DS Smith PLC SMDS.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Wednesday 7th September 2016
McBride PLC MCB.L UK Earnings release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Earnings release
Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L UK Earnings release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Earnings release
Sports Direct International PLC SPD.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N US Earnings release
Thursday 8th September 2016
EnQuest PLC ENQ.L UK Earnings release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Earnings release
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Trading Statement release
H & R Block Inc HRB.N US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Friday 9th September 2016
The Kroger Co KR.N US Earnings release
