companies reporting for week starting monday 5th october 2015 2338942015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 5th October 2015
|Industrivarden AB
|INDUa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ems Chemie Holding AG
|EMSN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 6th October 2015
|ST Ives PLC
|SIV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 7th October 2015
|Tesco PLC
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Constellation Brands Inc
|STZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Monsanto Co
|MON.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Global Payments Inc
|GPN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Acuity Brands Inc
|AYI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 8th October 2015
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Mondi PLC
|MNDI.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Mondi Ltd
|MNDJ.J
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Hays PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Tavistock Investments PLC
|TAVI.L
|UK
|Shareholder/Annual Meetings
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Fred’s Inc
|FRED.OQ
|US
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Domino’s Pizza Inc
|DPZ.N
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Alcoa Inc
|AA.N
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Suedzucker AG
|SZUG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Friday 9th October 2015
|Innovation Group PLC
|TIG.L
|UK
|Shareholder/Annual Meetings
|BBA Aviation PLC
|BBA.L
|UK
|Shareholder/Annual Meetings
|Innovation Group PLC
|TIG.L
|UK
|Shareholder/Annual Meetings
|Givaudan SA
|GIVN.VX
|EU
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Tryg A/S
|TRYG.CO
|EU
|Earnings Releases