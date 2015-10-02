companies reporting for week starting monday 5th october 2015 2338942015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 5th October 2015
Industrivarden AB INDUa.ST EU Earnings release
Ems Chemie Holding AG EMSN.S EU Earnings release
Tuesday 6th October 2015
ST Ives PLC SIV.L UK Earnings release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings release
Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 7th October 2015
Tesco PLC TSCO.L UK Earnings release
Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N US Earnings release
Monsanto Co MON.N US Earnings release
Global Payments Inc GPN.N US Earnings release
Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N US Earnings release
Thursday 8th October 2015
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Mondi PLC MNDI.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Mondi Ltd MNDJ.J UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Tate & Lyle PLC TATE.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Victrex PLC VCTX.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Tavistock Investments PLC TAVI.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Fred’s Inc FRED.OQ US Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Domino’s Pizza Inc DPZ.N US Earnings Releases
Alcoa Inc AA.N US Earnings Releases
Suedzucker AG SZUG.DE EU Earnings release
Friday 9th October 2015
Innovation Group PLC TIG.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
BBA Aviation PLC BBA.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
Innovation Group PLC TIG.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
Givaudan SA GIVN.VX EU Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Tryg A/S TRYG.CO EU Earnings Releases
Economic Calendar

