companies reporting for week starting monday 5th november 2016 2682742016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 3, 2016 11:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Tui AG. – Full Year 2016 Earnings – Thu 8th December 2016 06.00 am GMT
  • - Sports Direct International Plc. – Half Year 2016 Earnings – Thu 8th December 2016 07.00 am GMT
  • - Ocado Group Plc. – Q4 2016 Trading Statement – Thu 8th December 2016 07.00 am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 5th December 2016
FMC Technologies Inc FTI.N US Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Tuesday 6th December 2016
Wolseley PLC WOS.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Victrex PLC VCTX.L UK Earnings Release
Imagination Technologies Group PLC IMG.L UK Earnings Release
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC ULE.L UK Trading Statement Release
Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L UK Earnings Release
Autozone Inc AZO.N US Earnings Release
Harman International Industries Inc HAR.N US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Wednesday 7th December 2016
Stagecoach Group PLC SGC.L UK Earnings Release
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N US Earnings Release
H ∧ R Block Inc HRB.N US Earnings Release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Earnings Release
Thursday 8th December 2016
Tui AG TUIGn.DE UK Earnings Release
DS Smith PLC SMDS.L UK Earnings Release
Sports Direct International PLC SPD.L UK Earnings Release
Ocado Group PLC OCDO.L UK Trading Statement Release
Capita PLC CPI.L UK Trading Statement Release
Broadcom Ltd AVGO.OQ US Earnings Release
Cooper Companies Inc COO.N US Earnings Release
Friday 9th December 2016
Photo-Me International PLC PHTM.L UK Earnings Release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.