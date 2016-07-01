City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 4th July 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.



Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Marks & Spencer Plc. – Q1 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 7th July 2016 – 0700 BST

Sports Direct International Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Thursday 7th July 2016 – 0700 BST

Associated British Foods Plc. – Q3 2016 Trading Statement – Thursday 7th July 2016 – 0700 BST