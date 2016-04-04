companies reporting for week starting monday 4th april 2016 2656612016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 4th April 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 4th April 2016
Cranswick PLC CWK.L UK Sales release
HP Inc HPQ.N US Annual meeting
Tuesday 5th April 2016
Moss Bros Group PLC MOSB.L UK Earnings release
Card Factory PLC CARDC.L UK Earnings release
Tate & Lyle PLC TATE.L UK Sales release
AA PLC AAAA.L UK Earnings release
Industrivarden AB INDUc.ST EU Earnings release
Swedbank AB SWEDa.ST EU Annual meeting
Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N US Earnings release
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 6th April 2016
Topps Tiles PLC TPT.L UK Sales release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Earnings release
Daimler AG DAIGn.DE EU Annual meeting
Swisscom AG SCMN.S EU Annual meeting
Volvo AB VOLVb.ST EU Annual meeting
Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N US Earnings release
Monsanto Co MON.N US Earnings release
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 7th April 2016
Puretech Health PLC PRTC.L UK Earnings release
Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L US Sales release
Victrex PLC VCTX.L UK Sales release
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Sales release
Chr Hansen Holding A/S CHRH.CO EU Earnings release
Nestle SA NESN.S EU Annual meeting
L Brands Inc LB.N US Sales release
ConAgra Foods Inc CAG.N US Earnings release
Carmax Inc KMX.N US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Friday 8th April 2016
Ems Chemie Holding AG EMSN.S EU Earnings release
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N US Annual meeting
Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Annual meeting
