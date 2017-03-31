companies reporting for week starting monday 3rd april 2017 2690162017

April 1, 2017 5:10 AM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 3rd April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 3rd April 2017
A2A SpA A2.MI EU Earnings Release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales Release
Tuesday 4th April 2017
Nanoco Group PLC NANON.L UK Earnings Release
Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N US Earnings Release
Global Payments Inc GPN.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 5th April 2017
HSS Hire Group PLC HSS.L UK Earnings Release
PureTech Health PLC PRTC.L UK Earnings Release
Mccarthy & Stone PLC MCS.L UK Earnings Release
Industrivarden AB INDUa.ST EU Earnings Release
Exor NV EXOR.MI EU Earnings Release
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.OQ US Earnings Release
Monsanto Co MON.N US Earnings Release
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.OQ US Earnings Release
Thursday 6th April 2017
Gerresheimer AG GXIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Wirecard AG WDIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Chr Hansen Holding A/S CHRH.CO EU Earnings Release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales Release
L Brands Inc LB.N US Sales Release
Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N US Earnings Release
Carmax Inc KMX.N US Earnings Release
Friday 7th April 2017
Tryg A/S TRYG.CO EU Earnings Release
Ems Chemie Holding AG EMSN.S EU Earnings Release
