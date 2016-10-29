companies reporting for week starting monday 31st october 2016 2680282016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 31st October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 31st October 2016
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Centamin PLC
|CEY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|CNH Industrial NV
|CNHI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
|ZBH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Loews Corp
|L.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Anadarko Petroleum Corp
|APC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 1st November 2016
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|RDSa.AS
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Weir Group PLC
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Standard Chartered PLC
|STAN.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Nokian Tyres plc
|NRE1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Pandora A/S
|PNDORA.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Discovery Communications Inc
|DISCA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kellogg Co
|K.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Fidelity National Information Services Inc
|FIS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Pitney Bowes Inc
|PBI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Molson Coors Brewing Co
|TAP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|OXY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc
|ICE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|American Electric Power Company Inc
|AEP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Emerson Electric Co
|EMR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Coach Inc
|COH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Archer Daniels Midland Co
|ADM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Symantec Corp
|SYMC.OQ
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Edison International
|EIX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Electronic Arts Inc
|EA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dun&Bradstreet Corp
|DNB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Noble Energy Inc
|NBL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gilead Sciences Inc
|GILD.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Illumina Inc
|ILMN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Western Union Co
|WU.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cerner Corp
|CERN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 2nd November 2016
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
|SKG.I
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Millennium&Copthorne Hotels PLC
|MLC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC
|JEO.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Marine Harvest ASA
|MHG.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Symrise AG
|SY1G.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|LHAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lundin Petroleum AB
|LUPE.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hugo Boss AG
|BOSSn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
|SKG.I
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Tdc A/S
|TDC.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Glanbia PLC
|GL9.I
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Sydbank A/S
|SYDB.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|H Lundbeck A/S
|LUN.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Gas Natural SDG SA
|GAS.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Kerry Group PLC
|KYGa.I
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Wolters Kluwer NV
|WLSNc.AS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|AP Moeller – Maersk A/S
|MAERSKb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Coloplast A/S
|COLOb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Barry Callebaut AG
|BARN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ISS A/S
|ISS.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Genmab A/S
|GEN.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Qiagen NV
|QGEN.OQ
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Delphi Automotive PLC
|DLPH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Automatic Data Processing Inc
|ADP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Clorox Co
|CLX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc
|EL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Allergan plc
|AGN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
|FOXA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Whole Foods Market Inc
|WFM.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|First Solar Inc
|FSLR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Metlife Inc
|MET.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Lincoln National Corp
|LNC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Transocean Ltd
|RIG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|FMC Corp
|FMC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marathon Oil Corp
|MRO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Prudential Financial Inc
|PRU.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Qualcomm Inc
|QCOM.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 3rd Novemeber 2016
|Coca Cola HBC AG
|CCH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Lancashire Holdings Ltd
|LRE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Croda International PLC
|CRDA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Regus plc
|RGU.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|JRP Group PLC
|JRP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Howden Joinery Group PLC
|HWDN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|3i Infrastructure PLC
|3IN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Tate&Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Schroders PLC
|SDR.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Ricardo PLC
|RCDO.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Smith&Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Indivior PLC
|INDV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|CSGN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG
|FRAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hochtief AG
|HOTG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swiss Re AG
|SRENH.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Komercni Banka as
|BKOM.PR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke DSM NV
|DSMN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Societe Generale SA
|SOGN.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swisscom AG
|SCMN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Axel Springer SE
|SPRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Veolia Environnement SA
|VIE.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|adidas AG
|ADSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Rheinmetall AG
|RHMG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Beiersdorf AG
|BEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Sampo Oyj
|SAMPO.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Repsol SA
|REP.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|GN Store Nord A/S
|GN.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Air France KLM SA
|AIRF.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA
|LDOF.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ING Groep NV
|INGA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dialog Semiconductor PLC
|DLGS.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fastighets Balder AB
|BALDb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Prosiebensat 1 Media SE
|PSMGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|L’Oreal SA
|OREP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|JCDecaux SA
|JCDX.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Ubisoft Entertainment SA
|UBIP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|EDP Energias de Portugal SA
|EDP.LS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|AXA SA
|AXAF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales Release
|Charter Communications Inc
|CHTR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Chesapeake Energy Corp
|CHK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Monster Beverage Corp
|MNST.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kraft Heinz Co
|KHC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mohawk Industries Inc
|MHK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Symantec Corp
|SYMC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Activision Blizzard Inc
|ATVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|CBS Corp
|CBS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 4th November 2016
|Paddy Power Betfair PLC
|PPB.I
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Informa PLC
|INF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Tullett Prebon PLC
|TLPR.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
|GBLB.BR
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
|CFR.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lafargeholcim Ltd
|LHN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Erste Group Bank AG
|ERST.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Commerzbank AG
|CBKG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|ISP.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Amadeus It Group SA
|AMA.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Pargesa Holding SA
|PARG.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA
|TRN.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
|BMWG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Andritz AG
|ANDR.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telecom Italia SpA
|TLIT.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Duke Energy Corp
|DUK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Humana Inc
|HUM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|PG∧E Corp
|PCG.N
|US
|Earnings Release