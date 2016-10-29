companies reporting for week starting monday 31st october 2016 2680282016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 31st October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Royal Dutch Shell Plc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 1st November 2016 0700 GMT
  • - Standard Chartered Plc. – Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement – Tuesday 1st November 2016 0700 GMT
  • - BP Plc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 1st November 2016 0700 GMT
  • - Next Plc. – Q3 2016 Trading Statement – Wednesday 2nd November 2016 0700 GMT
  • - Facebook Inc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 2nd November 2016 after U.S. market close
  • - Randgold Resources Ltd. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Thursday 3rd November 2016 0700 GMT
  • - WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 3rd November 2016 0700 GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 31st October 2016
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Trading Statement Release
Centamin PLC CEY.L UK Earnings Release
CNH Industrial NV CNHI.MI EU Earnings Release
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH.N US Earnings Release
Loews Corp L.N US Earnings Release
Anadarko Petroleum Corp APC.N US Earnings Release
Tuesday 1st November 2016
Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.AS UK Earnings Release
Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
BP PLC BP.L UK Earnings Release
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC MONY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings Release
Nokian Tyres plc NRE1V.HE EU Earnings Release
Pandora A/S PNDORA.CO EU Earnings Release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales Release
Pfizer Inc PFE.N US Earnings Release
Discovery Communications Inc DISCA.OQ US Earnings Release
Kellogg Co K.N US Earnings Release
Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS.N US Earnings Release
Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N US Earnings Release
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Earnings Release
Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N US Earnings Release
Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N US Earnings Release
American Electric Power Company Inc AEP.N US Earnings Release
Emerson Electric Co EMR.N US Earnings Release
Coach Inc COH.N US Earnings Release
Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N US Earnings Release
Symantec Corp SYMC.OQ US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Edison International EIX.N US Earnings Release
Electronic Arts Inc EA.OQ US Earnings Release
Dun&Bradstreet Corp DNB.N US Earnings Release
Noble Energy Inc NBL.N US Earnings Release
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.OQ US Earnings Release
Illumina Inc ILMN.OQ US Earnings Release
Western Union Co WU.N US Earnings Release
Cerner Corp CERN.OQ US Earnings Release
Wednesday 2nd November 2016
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC SKG.I UK Earnings Release
Millennium&Copthorne Hotels PLC MLC.L UK Earnings Release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Next PLC NXT.L UK Trading Statement Release
Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC JEO.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Marine Harvest ASA MHG.OL EU Earnings Release
Symrise AG SY1G.DE EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Lufthansa AG LHAG.DE EU Earnings Release
Lundin Petroleum AB LUPE.ST EU Earnings Release
Hugo Boss AG BOSSn.DE EU Earnings Release
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC SKG.I EU Earnings Release
Tdc A/S TDC.CO EU Earnings Release
Glanbia PLC GL9.I EU Interim Management Statement Release
Sydbank A/S SYDB.CO EU Earnings Release
H Lundbeck A/S LUN.CO EU Earnings Release
Gas Natural SDG SA GAS.MC EU Earnings Release
Kerry Group PLC KYGa.I EU Interim Management Statement Release
Wolters Kluwer NV WLSNc.AS EU Trading Statement Release
AP Moeller – Maersk A/S MAERSKb.CO EU Earnings Release
Coloplast A/S COLOb.CO EU Earnings Release
Barry Callebaut AG BARN.S EU Earnings Release
ISS A/S ISS.CO EU Earnings Release
Genmab A/S GEN.CO EU Earnings Release
Qiagen NV QGEN.OQ EU Earnings Release
Delphi Automotive PLC DLPH.N US Earnings Release
Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.OQ US Earnings Release
Clorox Co CLX.N US Earnings Release
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N US Earnings Release
Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings Release
Allergan plc AGN.N US Earnings Release
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc FOXA.OQ US Earnings Release
Whole Foods Market Inc WFM.OQ US Earnings Release
First Solar Inc FSLR.OQ US Earnings Release
Metlife Inc MET.N US Earnings Release
Lincoln National Corp LNC.N US Earnings Release
Transocean Ltd RIG.N US Earnings Release
American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings Release
FMC Corp FMC.N US Earnings Release
Facebook Inc FB.OQ US Earnings Release
Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N US Earnings Release
Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N US Earnings Release
Qualcomm Inc QCOM.OQ US Earnings Release
Thursday 3rd Novemeber 2016
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings Release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings Release
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings Release
Lancashire Holdings Ltd LRE.L UK Earnings Release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Trading Statement Release
Croda International PLC CRDA.L UK Trading Statement Release
Regus plc RGU.L UK Trading Statement Release
JRP Group PLC JRP.L UK Trading Statement Release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Howden Joinery Group PLC HWDN.L UK Trading Statement Release
3i Infrastructure PLC 3IN.L UK Earnings Release
Tate&Lyle PLC TATE.L UK Earnings Release
Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Ricardo PLC RCDO.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Smith&Nephew PLC SN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Indivior PLC INDV.L UK Earnings Release
Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S EU Earnings Release
Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG FRAG.DE EU Earnings Release
Hochtief AG HOTG.DE EU Earnings Release
Swiss Re AG SRENH.S EU Earnings Release
Komercni Banka as BKOM.PR EU Earnings Release
Koninklijke DSM NV DSMN.AS EU Earnings Release
Societe Generale SA SOGN.PA EU Earnings Release
Swisscom AG SCMN.S EU Earnings Release
Axel Springer SE SPRGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Veolia Environnement SA VIE.PA EU Sales Release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Rheinmetall AG RHMG.DE EU Earnings Release
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L EU Earnings Release
Beiersdorf AG BEIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Sampo Oyj SAMPO.HE EU Earnings Release
Repsol SA REP.MC EU Earnings Release
GN Store Nord A/S GN.CO EU Earnings Release
Air France KLM SA AIRF.PA EU Earnings Release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Sales Release
Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA LDOF.MI EU Earnings Release
ING Groep NV INGA.AS EU Earnings Release
Dialog Semiconductor PLC DLGS.DE EU Earnings Release
Fastighets Balder AB BALDb.ST EU Earnings Release
Prosiebensat 1 Media SE PSMGn.DE EU Earnings Release
L’Oreal SA OREP.PA EU Sales Release
JCDecaux SA JCDX.PA EU Sales Release
Ubisoft Entertainment SA UBIP.PA EU Earnings Release
EDP Energias de Portugal SA EDP.LS EU Earnings Release
AXA SA AXAF.PA EU Sales Release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales Release
Charter Communications Inc CHTR.OQ US Earnings Release
Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N US Earnings Release
Monster Beverage Corp MNST.OQ US Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings Release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings Release
Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings Release
Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N US Earnings Release
Symantec Corp SYMC.OQ US Earnings Release
Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.OQ US Earnings Release
CBS Corp CBS.N US Earnings Release
Friday 4th November 2016
Paddy Power Betfair PLC PPB.I UK Trading Statement Release
Informa PLC INF.L UK Trading Statement Release
Tullett Prebon PLC TLPR.L UK Trading Statement Release
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA GBLB.BR EU Interim Management Statement Release
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.S EU Earnings Release
Lafargeholcim Ltd LHN.S EU Earnings Release
Erste Group Bank AG ERST.VI EU Earnings Release
Commerzbank AG CBKG.DE EU Earnings Release
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISP.MI EU Earnings Release
Amadeus It Group SA AMA.MC EU Earnings Release
Pargesa Holding SA PARG.S EU Earnings Release
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA TRN.MI EU Earnings Release
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWG.DE EU Earnings Release
Andritz AG ANDR.VI EU Earnings Release
Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI EU Earnings Release
Duke Energy Corp DUK.N US Earnings Release
Humana Inc HUM.N US Earnings Release
PG∧E Corp PCG.N US Earnings Release
