August 29, 2015 12:02 AM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 31st August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 31st August 2015
Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Earnings release
Tuesday 1st September 2015
Bureau Veritas SA BVI.PA EU Earnings release
Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.OQ US Earnings release
H&R Block Inc HRB.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 2nd September 2015
Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L UK Earnings release
Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings release
Navistar International Corp NAV.N US Earnings release
G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 3rd September 2015
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Earnings release
Redde PLC REDD.L UK Earnings release
Hooker Furniture Corp HOFT.OQ US Earnings release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings release
Methode Electronics Inc MEI.N US Earnings release
Ciena Corp CIEN.N US Earnings release
VeriFone Systems Inc PAY.N US Earnings release
