companies reporting for week starting monday 2nd november 2015 2553392015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd November 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd November 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 2nd November 2015
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|COMMERZBANK AG
|CBKG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bankia SA
|BKIA.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ryanair Holdings PLC
|RYA.I
|EU
|Earnings release
|Loews Corp
|L.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc
|EL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Visa Inc
|V.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 3rd November 2015
|Imperial Tobacco Group PLC
|IMT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Weir Group PLC
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Standard Chartered PLC
|STAN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
|BMWG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|UBS Group AG
|UBSG.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hugo Boss AG
|BOSSn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|McGraw Hill Financial Inc
|MHFI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kellogg Co
|K.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Activision Blizzard Inc
|ATVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 4th November 2015
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Legal & General Group PLC
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Stagecoach Group PLC
|SGC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Bank of Ireland
|BKIR.I
|EU
|Sales release
|ING Groep NV
|ING.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hannover Rueck SE
|HNRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Allergan PLC
|AGN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|KORS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
|FOXA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Whole Foods Market Inc
|WFM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Qualcomm Inc
|QCOM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 5th November 2015
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cable & Wireless CommunicationsPLC
|CWC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Schroders PLC
|SDR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Cobham PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Croda International PLC
|CRDA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Coca Cola HBC AG
|CCH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Zurich Insurance Group AG
|ZURN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Societe Generale
|SOGN.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|DTEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Adecco SA
|ADEN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Credit Agricole SA
|CAGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swisscom AG
|SCMN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|adidas AG
|ADSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG
|MUVGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Veolia Environnement VE SA
|VIE.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Electricite de France SA
|EDF.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Molson Coors Brewing Co
|TAP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Nividia Corp
|NVDA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|TripAdvisor Inc
|TRIP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|News Corp
|NWSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Kraft Heinz Co
|KHC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Monster Beverage Corp
|MNST.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 6th November 2015
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Telefonica SA
|TEF.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telecom Italia SpA
|TLITn.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
|CFR.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Allianz SE
|ALVG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release