City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 29th February 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Barclays Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Tuesday 1st March 7:00am GMT

– Tuesday 1st March 7:00am GMT - Glencore Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Tuesday 1st March 7:00am GMT

– Tuesday 1st March 7:00am GMT - London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Preliminary 2015 earnings – Friday 4th March 7:00am GMT