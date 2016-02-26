companies reporting for week starting monday 29th february 2016 2652502016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 29th February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 29th February 2016
|Bunzl PLC
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Keller Group PLC
|KLR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
|ULE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hiscox Ltd
|HSX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Grifols SA
|GRLSbn.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|NRG Energy Inc
|NRG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Endo International PLC
|ENDP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 1st March 2016
|Greggs PLC
|GRG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ashtead Group PLC
|AHT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC
|JLT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Elementis PLC
|ELM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rotork PLC
|ROR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|IP Group PLC
|IPO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tullett Prebon PLC
|TLPR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Fresnillo PLC
|FRES.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Regus PLC
|RGU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Glencore PLC
|GLEN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Direct Line Insurance Group PLC
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Just Eat PLC
|JE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Luxottica Group SpA
|LUX.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Roche Holding AG
|ROG.VX
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Dollar Tree Inc
|DLTR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Autozone Inc
|AZO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Medtronic PLC
|MDT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Ross Stores Inc
|ROST.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 2nd March 2016
|Costain Group PLC
|COSG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Laird PLC
|LRD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Synthomer PLC
|SYNTS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Intertek Group PLC
|ITRK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Kuehne und Nagel International AG
|KNIN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA
|JMT.LS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Brown-Forman Corp
|BFb.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 3rd March 2016
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Shawbrook Group PLC
|SHAW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Sportech PLC
|ROD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Schroders PLC
|SDR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cobham PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC
|SPX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hunting PLC
|HTG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BBA Aviation PLC
|BBA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|CRH PLC
|CRH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Aggreko PLC
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Admiral Group PLC
|ADML.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Vonovia SE
|VNAn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Jcdecaux SA
|JCDX.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke Ahold NV
|AHLN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Delhaize Group SA
|DELB.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Evonik Industries AG
|EVKn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|adidas AG
|ADSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|CRH PLC
|CFH.L
|EU
|Earnings release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wartsila Oyj Abp
|WRT1V.HE
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Edp Energias de Portugal SA
|EDP.LS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Brown-Forman Corp
|BFb.N
|US
|Earnings release
|The Kroger Co
|KR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Group
|COST.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Group
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|H&R Block Inc
|HRB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
|HPE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Broadcom Ltd
|AVGO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 4th March 2016
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|LSE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Atlantia SpA
|ATL.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release