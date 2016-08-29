companies reporting for week starting monday 29th august 2016 2674642016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 29nd August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Monday 29th August 2016
|Exor SpA
|EXOR.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 30th August 2016
|Bunzl PLC
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Petrofac Ltd
|PFC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
|NOGN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|ARM Holdings PLC
|ARM.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Baloise Holding AG
|BALN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ackermans & Van Haaren NV
|ACKB.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Alpha Bank SA
|ACBr.AT
|EU
|Earnings Release
|H & R Block Inc
|HRB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 31st August 2016
|Arrow Global Group PLC
|ARWA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Grafton Group PLC
|GRF_u.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Diploma PLC
|DPLM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement release
|Chesnara PLC
|CSN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|James Fisher and Sons PLC
|FSJ.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hire Group PLC
|HSS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Exova Group PLC
|EXO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Gulf Marine Services PLC
|GMS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bouygues SA
|BOUY.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Iliad SA
|ILD.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Eurobank Ergasias SA
|EURBr.AT
|EU
|Earnings release
|Eiffage SA
|FOUG.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Eiffage SA
|FOUG.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Brown-Forman Corp
|BFb.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Salesforce.com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 1st September 2016
|Hays PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Elekta publ AB
|EKTAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bollore SA
|BOLL.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Pernod Ricard SA
|PERP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Elekta Publ AB
|EKTAb.ST
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Campbell Soup Co
|CPB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Broadcom Ltd
|AVGO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings release