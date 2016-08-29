companies reporting for week starting monday 29th august 2016 2674642016

August 29, 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 29nd August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 29th August 2016
Exor SpA EXOR.MI EU Earnings release
Tuesday 30th August 2016
Bunzl PLC BNZL.L UK Earnings release
Petrofac Ltd PFC.L UK Earnings release
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC NOGN.L UK Earnings Release
ARM Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Baloise Holding AG BALN.S EU Earnings Release
Ackermans & Van Haaren NV ACKB.BR EU Earnings Release
Alpha Bank SA ACBr.AT EU Earnings Release
H & R Block Inc HRB.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 31st August 2016
Arrow Global Group PLC ARWA.L UK Earnings release
Grafton Group PLC GRF_u.L UK Earnings release
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Trading Statement release
Chesnara PLC CSN.L UK Earnings release
James Fisher and Sons PLC FSJ.L UK Earnings release
Hire Group PLC HSS.L UK Earnings release
Exova Group PLC EXO.L UK Earnings release
Gulf Marine Services PLC GMS.L UK Earnings release
Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings release
Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Earnings release
Eurobank Ergasias SA EURBr.AT EU Earnings release
Eiffage SA FOUG.PA EU Sales release
Eiffage SA FOUG.PA EU Earnings release
Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N US Earnings release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings release
Thursday 1st September 2016
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Earnings release
Elekta publ AB EKTAb.ST EU Earnings release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Earnings release
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Earnings release
Elekta Publ AB EKTAb.ST EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings release
Broadcom Ltd AVGO.OQ US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
