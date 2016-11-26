companies reporting for week starting monday 28th november 2016 2682342016

November 27, 2016 4:00 AM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 28th November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc. – Half Year 2016 Earnings – Fri 2nd December 2016 07.00 am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 28th November 2016
Capital ∧ Counties Properties PLC CAPCC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ADN.L UK Earnings Release
Aryzta AG ARYN.S EU Trading Statement Release
Tuesday 29th November 2016
Hogg Robinson Group PLC HRG.L UK Earnings Release
Merlin Entertainments PLC MERL.L UK Trading Statement Release
Cranswick PLC CWK.L UK Earnings Release
Shaftesbury PLC SHB.L UK Earnings Release
Acal PLC ACL.L UK Earnings Release
Topps Tiles PLC TPT.L UK Earnings Release
SSP Group PLC SSPG.L UK Earnings Release
Countryside Properties PLC CSPC.L UK Earnings Release
Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N US Earnings Release
Tiffany ∧ Co TIF.N US Earnings Release
Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings Release
Wednesday 30th November 2016
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Britvic PLC BVIC.L UK Earnings Release
RPC Group PLC RPC.L UK Earnings Release
Greene King PLC GNK.L UK Earnings Release
Sage Group PLC SGE.L UK Earnings Release
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC BRW.L UK Earnings Release
Londonmetric Property PLC LMPL.L UK Earnings Release
Findel PLC FDL.L UK Earnings Release
Thursday 1st December 2016
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Earnings Release
Elekta AB (publ) EKTAb.ST EU Earnings Release
Wendel SE MWDP.PA EU Trading Statement Release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales Release
Dollar General Corp DG.N US Earnings Release
Kroger Co KR.N US Earnings Release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales Release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings Release
Friday 2nd December 2016
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC BKGH.L UK Earnings Release
