City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 28th March 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 29th March 2016
|Polymetal International PLC
|POLYP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|A.G.Barr PLC
|BAG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lennar Corp
|LEN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|McCormick & Company Inc
|MKC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 30th March 2016
|Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
|NOGN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Game Digital PLC
|GMDG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Paychex Inc
|PAYX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Micron Technology Inc
|MU.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 31st March 2016
|TUI AG
|TUIT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hilton Food Group PLC
|HFG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Wireless Group PLC
|WLG.L
|UK
|Earnings release