companies reporting for week starting monday 27th june 2016 2667932016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th June 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 27th June 2016
|Porvair PLC
|PORV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Sanofi SA
|SASY.PA
|EU
|M&A Call
|Tuesday 28th June 2016
|Northgate PLC
|NTG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Picton Property Income Ltd
|PCTN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Carnival PLC
|CCL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Carnival Corp
|CCL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Nike Inc
|NKE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 29th June 2016
|Stagecoach Group PLC
|SGC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Sales release
|General Mills Inc
|GIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Monsanto Co
|MON.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Acuity Brands Inc
|AYI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 30th June 2016
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Serco Group PLC
|SRP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|McCormick & Company Inc
|MKC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Darden Restaurants Inc
|DRI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Constellation Brands Inc
|STZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Paychex Inc
|PAYX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|ConAgra Foods Inc
|CAG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Micron Technology Inc
|MU.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 1st July 2016
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release