City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Thomas Cook Group Plc. – Trading Statement – Tue 27th Sept 2016 0700 BST
  • - J Sainsbury Plc. – Q2 2016/17 Trading Statement – Wed 28th Sept 2016 0700 BST
  • - TUI AG – Trading Statement – Wed 28th Sept 2016 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 26th September 2016
Shaftesbury PLC SHB.L UK Trading Statement Release
Carnival PLC CCL.L UK Earnings Release
Aryzta AG ARYN.S EU Earnings Release
Carnival Corp CCL.L US Earnings Release
Tuesday 27th September 2016
Thomas Cook Group plc TCG.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Wolseley PLC WOS.L UK Earnings Release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Trading Statement Release
Close Brothers Group PLC CBRO.L UK Earnings Release
A.G.Barr PLC BAG.L UK Earnings Release
Card Factory PLC CARDC.L UK Earnings Releases S&U PLC SUS.L UK Earnings Release
Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC CIRCI.L UK Earnings Releases
Nike Inc NKE.N US Earnings Releases
Paychex Inc PAYX.OQ US Earnings Releases
Wednesday 28th September 2016
Smiths Group PLC SMIN.L UK Earnings release
PZ Cussons PLC PZC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Moss Bros Group PLC MOSB.L UK Earnings Release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Trading Statement Release
AA PLC AAAA.L UK Earnings Release
PZ Cussons PLC PZC.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Petropavlovsk PLC POG.L UK Earnings Release
General Mills Inc GIS.N UK Earnings Releases
Tui AG TUIGn.DE UK Trading Statement Release
Orpea SA ORP.PA EU Earnings Releases
Anheuser Busch Inbev SA ABI.BR EU Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Paychex Inc PAYX.OQ US Earnings Releases
Thursday 29th September 2016
Imperial Brands PLC IMB.L UK Trading Statement Release
Merlin Entertainments PLC MERL.L UK Trading Statement Release
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Trading Statement Release
Auto Trader Group PLC AUTOA.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Lookers PLC LOOK.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Immofinanz AG IMFI.VI EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales Release
General Motors Co GM.N US Sales Release
Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SYMX.OQ US Earnings Release
General Motors Co GM.N US Sales Release
ConAgra Foods Inc CAG.N US Earnings Release
Accenture PLC ACN.N US Earnings Release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings Release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 30th September 2016
Entertainment One Ltd ETO.L UK Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Entertainment One Ltd ETO.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Earnings Release
McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N UK Earnings Release
