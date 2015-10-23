companies reporting for week starting monday 26th october 2015 2509472015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 26th October 2015
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Peugeot SA
|PEUP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Luxottica Group SpA
|LUX.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|PHG.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|AXA SA
|AXAF.PA
|US
|Sales release
|Tuesday 27th October 2015
|Bloomsbury Publishing PLC
|BLPU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|St James’s Palace PLC
|SJP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Man SE
|MANG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Novartis AG
|NOVN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|BASF SE
|BASFn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Air Liquide SA
|AIRP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Koninklijke KPN NV
|KPN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|United Parcel Service Inc
|UPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|BMY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 28th October 2015
|Petra Diamonds Ltd
|PDL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|British American Tobacco PLC
|BATS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Standard Life PLC
|SL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Heineken NV
|HEIN.AS
|EU
|Sales release
|Deutsche Boerse AG
|DB1Gn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
|FCHA.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Volkswagen AG
|VOWG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telenor ASA
|TEL.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Statoil ASA
|STL.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|NOC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Hershey Co
|HSY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|WBA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Marriott International Inc
|MAR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 29th October 2015
|National Express Group PLC
|NEX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Playtech PLC
|PTEC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Aviva PLC
|AV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Henderson Group PLC
|HGGH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|RDSb.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Banco Santander SA
|SAN.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Alcatel Lucent SA
|ALUA.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swiss Re AG
|SRENH.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bayer AG
|BAYGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Cap Gemini SA
|CAPP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Sanofi SA
|SASY.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Eni SpA
|ENI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Total SA
|TOTF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Danske Bank A/S
|DANSKE.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|L’Oreal SA
|OREP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Altria Group Inc
|MO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
|CCE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
|GT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|CME Group Inc
|CME.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|ConocoPhillips
|COP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|MasterCard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Cable Inc
|TWC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Transocean Ltd
|RIG.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Electronic Arts Inc
|EA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Expedia Inc
|EXPE.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 30th October 2015
|Pets at Home Group PLC
|PETSP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|RBS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BG Group PLC
|BG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
|ICAG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BNP Paribas SA
|BNPP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Airbus Group SE
|AIR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA
|ABI.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Legg Mason Inc
|LM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|CL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Moody’s Corp
|MCO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chevron Corp
|CVX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|AbbVie Inc
|ABBV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Mylan NV
|MYL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release