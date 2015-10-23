companies reporting for week starting monday 26th october 2015 2509472015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th October 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2015 4:17 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 26th October 2015
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Sales release
Peugeot SA PEUP.PA EU Sales release
Luxottica Group SpA LUX.MI EU Earnings release
Koninklijke Philips NV PHG.AS EU Earnings release
AXA SA AXAF.PA US Sales release
Tuesday 27th October 2015
Bloomsbury Publishing PLC BLPU.L UK Earnings release
St James’s Palace PLC SJP.L UK Sales release
BP PLC BP.L UK Earnings release
Man SE MANG.DE EU Earnings release
Novartis AG NOVN.VX EU Earnings release
BASF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings release
Air Liquide SA AIRP.PA EU Sales release
Koninklijke KPN NV KPN.AS EU Earnings release
United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N US Earnings release
Merck & Co Inc MRK.N US Earnings release
Pfizer Inc PFE.N US Earnings release
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N US Earnings release
Apple Inc AAPL.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 28th October 2015
Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L UK Sales release
British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Sales release
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Sales release
Next PLC NXT.L UK Sales release
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Sales release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings release
Heineken NV HEIN.AS EU Sales release
Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE EU Earnings release
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI EU Earnings release
Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Telenor ASA TEL.OL EU Earnings release
Statoil ASA STL.OL EU Earnings release
Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N US Earnings release
Hershey Co HSY.N US Earnings release
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.OQ US Earnings release
Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 29th October 2015
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Sales release
KAZ Minerals PLC KAZ.L UK Sales release
Playtech PLC PTEC.L UK Sales release
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Sales release
BT Group PLC BT.L UK Earnings release
Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Sales release
Aviva PLC AV.L UK Sales release
Henderson Group PLC HGGH.L UK Sales release
Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSb.L UK Earnings release
Banco Santander SA SAN.MC EU Earnings release
Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE EU Earnings release
Alcatel Lucent SA ALUA.PA EU Earnings release
Swiss Re AG SRENH.VX EU Earnings release
Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings release
Cap Gemini SA CAPP.PA EU Sales release
Sanofi SA SASY.PA EU Earnings release
Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings release
Total SA TOTF.PA EU Earnings release
Danske Bank A/S DANSKE.CO EU Earnings release
L’Oreal SA OREP.PA EU Sales release
Altria Group Inc MO.N US Earnings release
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc CCE.N US Earnings release
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.OQ US Earnings release
CME Group Inc CME.OQ US Earnings release
ConocoPhillips COP.N US Earnings release
MasterCard Inc MA.N US Earnings release
Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N US Earnings release
Transocean Ltd RIG.N US Annual meeting
Electronic Arts Inc EA.OQ US Earnings release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings release
Expedia Inc EXPE.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 30th October 2015
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Sales release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Sales release
BG Group PLC BG.L UK Earnings release
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ICAG.L UK Earnings release
BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA EU Earnings release
Airbus Group SE AIR.PA EU Earnings release
Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA ABI.BR EU Earnings release
Legg Mason Inc LM.N US Earnings release
Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N US Earnings release
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Earnings release
Moody’s Corp MCO.N US Earnings release
Chevron Corp CVX.N US Earnings release
AbbVie Inc ABBV.N US Earnings release
Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.