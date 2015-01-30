companies reporting for week starting monday 26th january 2015 3 945582015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd February 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd February 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd February 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 2nd February 2015
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 3rd February 2015
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BG Group PLC
|BG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC
|TALK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|New York Times Co
|NYT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 4th February 2015
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Daily Mail and General Trust PLC
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|Sales release
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|General Motors Financial Company Inc
|US
|Earnings release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Prudential Financial Inc
|PRU.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 5th February 2015
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SuperGroup PLC
|SGP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lazard Ltd
|LAZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|KORS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Twitter Inc
|TWTR.N
|US
|Earnings release