January 30, 2015 9:51 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd February 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 2nd February 2015
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 3rd February 2015
Ocado Group PLC OCDO.L UK Earnings release
BP PLC BP.L UK Earnings release
BG Group PLC BG.L UK Earnings release
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Sales release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
New York Times Co NYT.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 4th February 2015
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Earnings release
SKY PLC SKYB.L UK Earnings release
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC DMGOa.L UK Sales release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings release
General Motors Financial Company Inc US Earnings release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings release
Merck & Co Inc MRK.N US Earnings release
Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings release
Whirlpool Corp WHR.N US Earnings release
Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings release
Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N US Earnings release
Thursday 5th February 2015
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Sales release
AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings release
Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Sales release
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Sales release
SuperGroup PLC SGP.L UK Sales release
Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Earnings release
Lazard Ltd LAZ.N US Earnings release
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N US Earnings release
Twitter Inc TWTR.N US Earnings release
