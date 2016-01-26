City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th January 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
Major UK, EU and US companies:
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 25th January 2016
|Galp Energia SGPS SA
|GALP.LS
|EU
|Sales release
|Halliburton Co
|HAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|D.R. Horton Inc
|DHI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kimberly-Clark Corp
|KMB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Amgen Inc
|AMGN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 26th January 2016
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC
|CRST.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Marston’s PLC
|MARS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|easyJet PLC
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Stock Spirits Group PLC
|STCK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|ICP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|PZ Cussons PLC
|PZC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Siemens AG
|SIEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release & Shareholder meeting
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|PHG.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sodexo SA
|EXHO.PA
|EU
|Shareholder meeting
|Corning Inc
|GLW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc
|FXC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|3M Co
|MMM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|LMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Johnson & Johnson
|GLW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Procter & Gamble Co
|PG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coach Inc
|COH.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Danaher Corp
|DHR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chubb Ltd
|CB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|AT&T Inc
|T.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 27th January 2016
|Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|ADN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Paragon Group of Companies PLC
|PARA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Banco Santander SA
|SAN.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Novartis AG
|NOVN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
|FCHA.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nordea Bank AB
|NDA.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
|ERICb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wartsila Oyj Abp
|WRT1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|General Dynamics Corp
|GD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|PYPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|State Street Corp
|STT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Boeing Co
|BA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|EMC Corp
|EMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Rockwell Automation Inc
|ROK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|United Technologies Corp
|UTX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Biogen Inc
|BIIB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Juniper Networks Inc
|JNPR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|SanDisk Corp
|SNDK.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Qualcomm Inc
|QCOM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tractor Supply Co
|TSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Citrix Systems Inc
|CTXS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Texas Instruments Inc
|TXN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|United Rentals Inc
|URI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Broadcom Corp
|BRCM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 28th January 2016
|Diageo PLC
|DGE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Renishaw PLC
|RSW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|3i Group PLC
|III.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Firstgroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|ERM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|PayPoint PLC
|PAYP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hansard Global PLC
|HSD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|RPC Group PLC
|RPC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SSP Group PLC
|SSPG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Roche Holding AG
|RoG.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Investor AB
|INVEb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Electrolux AB
|ELUXb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB
|SCAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Kone Oyj
|KNEBV.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Atlas Copco AB
|ATCOb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Jcdecaux SA
|JCDX.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Baker Hughes Inc
|BHI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Altria Group Inc
|MO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Raytheon Co
|RTN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|HOG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Johnson Controls Inc
|JCI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|BMY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|NOC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Stanley Black & Decker Inc
|SWK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Eli Lilly and Co
|LLY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Hershey Co
|HSY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Nasdaq Inc
|NDAQ.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Cable Inc
|TWC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Visa Inc
|V.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
|ZBH.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 29th January 2016
|Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC
|ASL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|A.G.Barr PLC
|BAG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|CNH Industrial NV
|CNHI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Luxottica Group SpA
|LUX.MI
|EU
|Sales release
|Caixabank SA
|CABK.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Banco Popular Espanol SA
|POP.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|TeliaSonera AB
|TLSN.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Sales release
|Banco de Sabadell SA
|SABE.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Shareholder meeting
|Honeywell International Inc
|HON.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|CL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Chevron Corp
|CVX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|MasterCard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|AbbVie Inc
|ABBV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tyco International PLC
|TYC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Xerox Corp
|XRX.N
|US
|Earnings release
