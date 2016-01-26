companies reporting for week starting monday 25th january 2016 2648732016

January 26, 2016 11:09 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th January 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, EU and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 25th January 2016
Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Sales release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings release
D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N US Earnings release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Earnings release
Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N US Earnings release
Amgen Inc AMGN.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 26th January 2016
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Sales release
Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC CRST.L UK Earnings release
Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Sales release
easyJet PLC EZJ.L UK Sales release
Stock Spirits Group PLC STCK.L UK Sales release
Intermediate Capital Group PLC ICP.L UK Sales release
PZ Cussons PLC PZC.L UK Earnings release
Siemens AG SIEGn.DE EU Earnings release & Shareholder meeting
Koninklijke Philips NV PHG.AS EU Earnings release
Sodexo SA EXHO.PA EU Shareholder meeting
Corning Inc GLW.N US Earnings release
Freeport-McMoRan Inc FXC.N US Earnings release
3M Co MMM.N US Earnings release
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N US Earnings release
Johnson & Johnson GLW.N US Earnings release
Procter & Gamble Co PG.N US Earnings release
Coach Inc COH.N US Earnings release
Danaher Corp DHR.N US Earnings release
Chubb Ltd CB.N US Earnings release
Apple Inc AAPL.OQ US Earnings release
AT&T Inc T.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 27th January 2016
Sage Group PLC SGE.L UK Sales release
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ADN.L UK Sales release
Britvic PLC BVIC.L UK Sales release
Paragon Group of Companies PLC PARA.L UK Sales release
Banco Santander SA SAN.MC EU Earnings release
Novartis AG NOVN.VX EU Earnings release
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI EU Earnings release
Nordea Bank AB NDA.ST EU Earnings release
Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ERICb.ST EU Earnings release
Wartsila Oyj Abp WRT1V.HE EU Earnings release
General Dynamics Corp GD.N US Earnings release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings release
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.OQ US Earnings release
State Street Corp STT.N US Earnings release
Boeing Co BA.N US Earnings release
EMC Corp EMC.N US Earnings release
Rockwell Automation Inc ROK.N US Earnings release
United Technologies Corp UTX.N US Earnings release
Biogen Inc BIIB.OQ US Earnings release
Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N US Earnings release
SanDisk Corp SNDK.OQ US Earnings release
Qualcomm Inc QCOM.OQ US Earnings release
Tractor Supply Co TSCO.OQ US Earnings release
Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.OQ US Earnings release
Texas Instruments Inc TXN.OQ US Earnings release
United Rentals Inc URI.N US Earnings release
Broadcom Corp BRCM.OQ US Earnings release
Facebook Inc FB.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 28th January 2016
Diageo PLC DGE.L UK Earnings release
Renishaw PLC RSW.L UK Earnings release
3i Group PLC III.L UK Sales release
Firstgroup PLC FGP.L UK Sales release
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Sales release
PayPoint PLC PAYP.L UK Sales release
Hansard Global PLC HSD.L UK Sales release
RPC Group PLC RPC.L UK Sales release
SSP Group PLC SSPG.L UK Sales release
SSE PLC SSE.L UK Sales release
Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE EU Earnings release
Roche Holding AG RoG.VX EU Earnings release
Investor AB INVEb.ST EU Earnings release
Electrolux AB ELUXb.ST EU Earnings release
Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB SCAb.ST EU Earnings release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Earnings release
Kone Oyj KNEBV.HE EU Earnings release
Atlas Copco AB ATCOb.ST EU Earnings release
Jcdecaux SA JCDX.PA EU Sales release
Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N US Earnings release
Altria Group Inc MO.N US Earnings release
Raytheon Co RTN.N US Earnings release
Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N US Earnings release
Abbott Laboratories ABT.N US Earnings release
Johnson Controls Inc JCI.N US Earnings release
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N US Earnings release
Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N US Earnings release
Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK.N US Earnings release
Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N US Earnings release
Hershey Co HSY.N US Earnings release
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.OQ US Earnings release
Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N US Earnings release
Visa Inc V.N US Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Earnings release
Caterpillar Inc CAT.N US Earnings release
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH.N US Earnings release
Microsoft Corp MSFT.OQ US Earnings release
Amazon.com Inc AMZN.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 29th January 2016
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC ASL.L UK Earnings release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Earnings release
A.G.Barr PLC BAG.L UK Sales release
SKY PLC SKYB.L UK Earnings release
CNH Industrial NV CNHI.MI EU Earnings release
Luxottica Group SpA LUX.MI EU Sales release
Caixabank SA CABK.MC EU Earnings release
Banco Popular Espanol SA POP.MC EU Earnings release
TeliaSonera AB TLSN.ST EU Earnings release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Sales release
Banco de Sabadell SA SABE.MC EU Earnings release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Shareholder meeting
Honeywell International Inc HON.N US Earnings release
Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N US Earnings release
American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings release
Chevron Corp CVX.N US Earnings release
MasterCard Inc MA.N US Earnings release
AbbVie Inc ABBV.N US Earnings release
Tyco International PLC TYC.N US Earnings release
Whirlpool Corp WHR.N US Earnings release
Xerox Corp XRX.N US Earnings release
