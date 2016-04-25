City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th April 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- BP Plc. – Q1 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 26th April 4:00pm AEST

– Tuesday 26th April 4:00pm AEST - Apple Inc. – Q2 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 26th April after US market close

– Tuesday 26th April after US market close - Facebook Inc. – Q1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 27th April after US market close

– Wednesday 27th April after US market close - Amazon Inc. – Q1 2016 Earnings – Friday 28th after US market close