companies reporting for week starting monday 24th october 2016 2679712016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 24th October 2016
|Petra Diamonds Ltd
|PDL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Ams AG
|AMS.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|PHG.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Luxottica Group SpA
|LUX.MI
|EU
|Sales Release
|Sandvik AB
|SAND.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Kimberly-Clark Corp
|KMB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Visa Inc
|V.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 25th October 2016
|GKN PLC
|GKN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|National Express Group PLC
|NEX.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|St. James’s Place PLC
|SJP.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|Aberforth Geared Income Trust PLC
|AGIT.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|Schindler Holding AG
|SCHP.S
|EU
|Sales Release
|Norsk Hydro ASA
|NHY.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swedbank AB
|SWEDa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Syngenta AG
|SYNN.S
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|UCB SA
|UCB.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Air Liquide SA
|AIRP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Alfa Laval AB
|ALFA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Saab AB
|SAABb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Orange SA
|GS.N
|EU
|Earnings Release
|UPM-Kymmene Oyj
|UPM1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Randstad Holding nv
|RAND.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Stora Enso Oyj
|STERV.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Renault SA
|RENA.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|MTXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Novartis AG
|NOVN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
|FCHA.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dassault Systemes SA
|DAST.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Vinci SA
|SGEF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Kering SA
|PRTP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Saipem SpA
|SPMI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|SEB SA
|SEBF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|ASM International NV
|ASMI.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Under Armour Inc
|UA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Merck&Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Corning Inc
|GLW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marsh&McLennan Companies Inc
|MMC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Eli Lilly and Co
|LLY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|United Technologies Corp
|UTX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Procter&Gamble Co
|PG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|3M Co
|MMM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|LMT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Baxter International Inc
|BAX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc
|FCX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|AT&T Inc
|T.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Juniper Networks Inc
|JNPR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
|CMG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Express Scripts Holding Co
|ESRX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 26th October 2016
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Cobham PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Logitech International SA
|LOGN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telenor ASA
|TEL.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Nordea Bank AB
|NDA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Airbus Group SE
|AIR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Cap Gemini SA
|CAPP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Bayer AG
|BAYGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Societe BIC SA
|BICP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Heineken NV
|HEIN.AS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Red Electrica Corporacion SA
|REE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco Santander SA
|SAN.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Chr Hansen Holding A/S
|CHRH.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Novozymes A/S
|NZYMb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Iberdrola SA
|IBE.MC
|EU
|Sales Release
|Bankia SA
|BKIA.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG
|O2Dn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Peugeot SA
|PEUP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Technip SA
|TECF.PA
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|AB SKF
|SKFb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ingersoll-Rand PLC
|IR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Southwest Airlines Co
|LUV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mondelez International Inc
|MDLZ.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Garmin Ltd
|GRMN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Boeing Co
|BA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
|LH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Comcast Corp
|CMCSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|General Dynamics Corp
|GD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|NOC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Simon Property Group Inc
|SPG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Biogen Inc
|BIIB.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Coca-Cola Co
|KO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dentsply Sirona Inc
|XRAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Franklin Resources Inc
|BEN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Huntington Bancshares Inc
|HBAN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|State Street Corp
|STT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Boston Scientific Corp
|BSX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nasdaq Inc
|NDAQ.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Texas Instruments Inc
|TXN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Equifax Inc
|EFX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Newmont Mining Corp
|NEM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|F5 Networks Inc
|FFIV.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Amgen Inc
|AMGN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Western Digital Corp
|WDC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 27th October 2016
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Henderson Group PLC
|HGGH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|DS Smith PLC
|SMDS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Redefine International PLC
|RDI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Inchcape PLC
|INCH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Bloomsbury Publishing PLC
|BLPU.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Relx NV
|REL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|City of London Investment Trust PLC
|CTY.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|BASF SE
|BASFn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Nokia Corp
|NOKIA.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Statoil ASA
|STL.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ABB Ltd
|ABBN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke KPN NV
|KPN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|DNB ASA
|DNB.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Suez SA
|SEVI.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Schneider Electric SE
|SCHN.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB
|SCAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|STMicroelectronics NV
|STM.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telefonica SA
|TEF.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Tele2 AB
|TEL2b.ST
|EU
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Deutsche Boerse AG
|DB11.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Clariant AG
|CLN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fresenius SE&Co KGaA
|FREG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eutelsat Communications SA
|ETL.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA
|MDBI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Volkswagen AG
|VOWG_p.DE
|US
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|US
|Earnings Release
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
|BBVA.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
|SGOB.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Invesco Ltd
|IVZ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Raytheon Co
|RTN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Alphabet Inc
|GOOGL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|CBRE Group Inc
|CBG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Altria Group Inc
|MO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|BMY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Celgene Corp
|CELG.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dow Chemical Co
|DOW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
|DPS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Stanley Black&Decker Inc
|SWK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|CME Group Inc
|CME.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|ConocoPhillips
|COP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Goodyear Tire&Rubber Co
|GT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|MPC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Expedia Inc
|EXPE.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Eastman Chemical Co
|EMN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|First Solar Inc
|FSLR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Verisign Inc
|VRSN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Stryker Corp
|SYK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 28th October 2016
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
|ICAG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|IHG.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Berendsen PLC
|BRSN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Elementis PLC
|ELM.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|BNP Paribas SA
|BNPP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Skanska AB
|SKAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Danske Bank A/S
|DANSKE.CO
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Sanofi SA
|SASY.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|BB Biotech AG
|BION.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eni SpA
|ENI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Total SA
|TOTF.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Electrolux AB
|ELUXb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco de Sabadell SA
|SABE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swedish Match AB
|SWMA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|NOVOb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|SES SA
|SESFd.PA
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Banco Popular Espanol SA
|POP.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Galp Energia SGPS SA
|GALP.LS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA
|MDBI.MI
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Caixabank SA
|CABK.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Linde AG
|LING.DE
|EU
|Sales Release
|UBS Group AG
|UBSG.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Xerox Corp
|XRX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Phillips 66
|PSX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Chevron Corp
|CVX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mastercard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Aon PLC
|AON.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Legg Mason Inc
|LM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|AbbVie Inc
|ABBV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mylan NV
|MYL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Hershey Co
|HSY.N
|US
|Earnings Release