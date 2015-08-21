companies reporting for week starting monday 24th august 2015 1953792015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th August 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 22, 2015 12:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 24th August 2015
Bunzl PLC BNZL.L UK Earnings release
Amlin PLC AML.L UK Earnings release
Tuesday 25th August 2015
Polymetal International PLC POLYP.L UK Earnings release
Petrofac Ltd PFC.L UK Earnings release
Regus PLC RGU.L UK Earnings release
Al Noor Hospitals Group PLC ANHA.L UK Earnings release
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC NOGN.L UK Earnings release
Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Earnings release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Earnings release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 26th August 2015
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Earnings release
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Earnings release
NMC Health PLC NMC.L UK Earnings release
Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N US Earnings release
PVH Corp PVH.N US Earnings release
Avago Technologies Ltd AVGO.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 27th August 2015
EVRAZ PLC EVRE.L UK Earnings release
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Earnings release
STV Group PLC STVG.L UK Earnings release
Hunting PLC HTG.L UK Earnings release
Petropavlovsk PLC POG.L UK Earnings release
Playtech PLC PTEC.L UK Earnings release
CRH PLC CRH.L UK Earnings release
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Earnings release
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Earnings release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Earnings release
Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings release
RTL Group SA RRTL.DE EU Earnings release
J M Smucker Co SJM.N US Earnings release
Patterson Companies Inc PDCO.OQ US Earnings release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Earnings release
Dollar General Corp DG.N US Earnings release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Earnings release
Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings release
GameStop Corp GME.N US Earnings release
Friday 28th August 2015
Computacenter PLC CCL.L UK Earnings release
Marshalls PLC MSLH.L UK Earnings release
Restaurant Group PLC RTN.L UK Earnings release
Kenmare Resources PLC JEV.L UK Earnings release
Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment PLC BPTY.L UK Earnings release
888 Holdings PLC 888.L UK Earnings release
John Laing Infrastructure Fund PLC JLIF.L UK Earnings release
Exor SpA EXOR.MI EU Earnings release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.