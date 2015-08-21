companies reporting for week starting monday 24th august 2015 1953792015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 24th August 2015
|Bunzl PLC
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Amlin PLC
|AML.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 25th August 2015
|Polymetal International PLC
|POLYP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Petrofac Ltd
|PFC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Regus PLC
|RGU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Al Noor Hospitals Group PLC
|ANHA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
|NOGN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Antofagasta PLC
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 26th August 2015
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|NMC Health PLC
|NMC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Brown-Forman Corp
|BFb.N
|US
|Earnings release
|PVH Corp
|PVH.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Avago Technologies Ltd
|AVGO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 27th August 2015
|EVRAZ PLC
|EVRE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hays PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|STV Group PLC
|STVG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hunting PLC
|HTG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Petropavlovsk PLC
|POG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Playtech PLC
|PTEC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|CRH PLC
|CRH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
|AMFW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pernod Ricard SA
|PERP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bollore SA
|BOLL.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bouygues SA
|BOUY.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|RTL Group SA
|RRTL.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|J M Smucker Co
|SJM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Patterson Companies Inc
|PDCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Dollar General Corp
|DG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Signet Jewelers Ltd
|SIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Autodesk Inc
|ADSK.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|GameStop Corp
|GME.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 28th August 2015
|Computacenter PLC
|CCL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Marshalls PLC
|MSLH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Restaurant Group PLC
|RTN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Kenmare Resources PLC
|JEV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment PLC
|BPTY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|888 Holdings PLC
|888.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|John Laing Infrastructure Fund PLC
|JLIF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Exor SpA
|EXOR.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Earnings release