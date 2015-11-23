companies reporting for week starting monday 23rd november 2015 2636972015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd November 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 24, 2015 2:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 23rd November 2015
MITIE Group PLC MTO.L UK Earnings release
Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Earnings release
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc JEC.N US Earnings release
GameStop Corp GME.N US Earnings release
Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 24th November 2015
Babcock International Group PLC BAB.L UK Earnings release
Shaftesbury PLC SHB.L UK Earnings release
Telecom Plus PLC TEP.L UK Earnings release
Mitchells & Butlers PLC MAB.L UK Earnings release
Drax Group PLC DRX.L UK Sales release
AO World PLC AO.L UK Earnings release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Earnings release
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC NOGN.L UK Earnings release
Greencore Group PLC GNC.L UK Earnings release
Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Earnings release
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Sales release
Paragon Group of Companies PLC PARA.L UK Earnings release
Zodiac Aerospace SA ZODC.PA EU Earnings release
Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.OQ US Earnings release
Hormel Foods Corp HRL.N US Earnings release
Patterson Companies Inc PDCO.OQ US Earnings release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Earnings release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Earnings release
Analog Devices Inc ADI.OQ US Earnings release
HP Inc HPQ.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 25th November 2015
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Earnings release
Britvic PLC BVIC.L UK Earnings release
RPC Group PLC RPC.L UK Earnings release
Betfair Group PLC BETF.L UK Earnings release
Hogg Robinson Group PLC HRG.L UK Earnings release
Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Earnings release
Lafargeholcim Ltd LHN.VX EU Earnings release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings release
Thursday 26th November 2015
Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Earnings release
PayPoint PLC PAYP.L UK Earnings release
Severn Trent PLC SVT.L UK Earnings release
Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE EU Earnings release
Friday 27th November 2015
Pennon Group PLC PNN.L UK Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.