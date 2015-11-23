companies reporting for week starting monday 23rd november 2015 2636972015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd November 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd November 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 23rd November 2015
|MITIE Group PLC
|MTO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
|JEC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|GameStop Corp
|GME.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Mallinckrodt Plc
|MNK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 24th November 2015
|Babcock International Group PLC
|BAB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Shaftesbury PLC
|SHB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Telecom Plus PLC
|TEP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mitchells & Butlers PLC
|MAB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Drax Group PLC
|DRX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|AO World PLC
|AO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pets at Home Group PLC
|PETSP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
|NOGN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Greencore Group PLC
|GNC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Intertek Group PLC
|ITRK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Paragon Group of Companies PLC
|PARA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Zodiac Aerospace SA
|ZODC.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Dollar Tree Inc
|DLTR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Hormel Foods Corp
|HRL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Patterson Companies Inc
|PDCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Campbell Soup Co
|CPB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Signet Jewelers Ltd
|SIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Analog Devices Inc
|ADI.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|HP Inc
|HPQ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 25th November 2015
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|RPC Group PLC
|RPC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Betfair Group PLC
|BETF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hogg Robinson Group PLC
|HRG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lafargeholcim Ltd
|LHN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deere & Co
|DE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 26th November 2015
|Marston’s PLC
|MARS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|PayPoint PLC
|PAYP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Severn Trent PLC
|SVT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Infineon Technologies AG
|IFXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Friday 27th November 2015
|Pennon Group PLC
|PNN.L
|UK
|Earnings release