City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd May 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Ryanair Holdings Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Monday 23rd May 7:00am BST

– Monday 23rd May 7:00am BST - Kingfisher Plc. – Q1 2016 Trading Statement – Tuesday 24th May 7:00am BST

– Tuesday 24th May 7:00am BST - Dixons Carphone Plc. – Q4 2015/16 Trading Statement – Wednesday 25th May 7:00am BST

– Wednesday 25th May 7:00am BST - Marks & Spencer Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Wednesday 25th May 7:00am BST