City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd March 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 23rd March 2015
YouGov PLC YOU.L UK Earnings release
Pennon Group PLC PNN.L UK Sales release
Tuesday 24th March 2015
Wolseley PLC WOS.L UK Earnings release
Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE EU Earnings release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Earnings release
IHS Inc IHS.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 25th March 2015
Bowleven PLC BLVN.L UK Earnings release
TUI Travel Ltd UK Sales release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Sales release
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Earnings release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Earnings release
Alliance Pharma PLC ALAPH.L UK Earnings release
Hilton Food Group PLC HFG.L UK Earnings release
TUI AG TUIGn.DE EU Sales release
TUI Travel Ltd EU Sales release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Earnings release
Thursday 26th March 2015
easyJet PLC EZJ.L UK Sales release
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC DMGOa.L UK Sales release
Deutsche Postbank AG DPBGng.F EU Earnings release
TAG Immobilien AG TEGG.DE EU Earnings release
Accenture PLC ACN.N US Earnings release
