September 21, 2015 7:55 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st September 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 21st September 2015
French Connection Group PLC FCCN.L UK Earnings release
Lennar Corp LEN.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 22nd September 2015
A.G.Barr PLC BAG.L UK Earnings release
Card Factory PLC CARDC.L UK Earnings release
AA PLC AAAA.L UK Earnings release
Carnival PLC CCL.L UK Earnings release
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA MDBI.MI EU Earnings release
Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N US Earnings release
General Mills Inc GIS.N US Earnings release
ConAgra Foods Inc CAG.N US Earnings release
FactSet Research Systems Inc FDS.N US Earnings release
Carnival Corp CCL.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 23rd September 2015
Smiths Group PLC SMIN.L UK Earnings release
Thursday 24th September 2015
SVG Capital PLC SVI.L UK Earnings release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Earnings release
Accenture PLC ACN.N US Earnings release
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.OQ US Earnings release
Nike Inc NKE.N US Earnings release
Jabil Circuit Inc JBL.N US Earnings release
