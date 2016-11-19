companies reporting for week starting monday 21st november 2016 2682072016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Kingfisher Plc. – Q3 2016 Trading Statement – Tuesday 22nd November 2016 07.00 am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 21st November 2016
Mitie Group PLC MTO.L UK Earnings Release
Bgeo Group PLC BGEO.L UK Earnings Release
Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Earnings Release
Tuesday 22nd November 2016
HomeServe PLC HSV.L UK Earnings Release
Babcock International Group PLC BAB.L UK Earnings Release
Kingfisher PLC KGF.L UK Trading Statement Release
Spectris PLC SXS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Trading Statement Release
HomeServe PLC HSV.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Earnings Release
AO World PLC AO.L UK Earnings Release
Entertainment One Ltd ETO.L UK Trading Statement Release
Mitchells ∧ Butlers PLC MAB.L UK Earnings Release
Rotork PLC ROR.L UK Trading Statement Release
Halma PLC HLMA.L UK Earnings Release
Big Yellow Group PLC BYG.L UK Earnings Release
Assura PLC AGRP.L UK Earnings Release
Telecom Plus PLC TEP.L UK Earnings Release
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC SPX.L UK Trading Statement Release
SVG Capital PLC SVI.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Zodiac Aerospace SA ZODC.PA EU Earnings Release
Ackermans ∧ Van Haaren NV ACKB.BR EU Interim Management Statement Release
Uniper SE UN01.DE EU Earnings Release
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.OQ EU Earnings Release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Earnings Release
Analog Devices Inc ADI.OQ US Earnings Release
Patterson Companies Inc PDCO.OQ US Earnings Release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings Release
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc JEC.N US Earnings Release
Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.OQ US Earnings Release
Medtronic PLC MDT.N US Earnings Release
Hormel Foods Corp HRL.N US Earnings Release
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N US Earnings Release
HP Inc HPQ.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 23rd November 2016
Thomas Cook Group plc TCG.L UK Earnings Release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Earnings Release
Nostrum Oil ∧ Gas PLC NOGN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Paragon Group of Companies Plc PARA.L UK Earnings Release
Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Deere ∧ Co DE.N US Earnings Release
Thursday 24th Novemeber 2016
UDG Healthcare PLC UDG.L UK Earnings Release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Earnings Release
PayPoint PLC PAYP.L UK Earnings Release
Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Earnings Release
Mothercare PLC MTC.L UK Earnings Release
Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Severn Trent PLC SVT.L UK Earnings Release
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Earnings Release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings Release
Friday 25th November 2016
Pennon Group PLC PNN.L UK Earnings Release
