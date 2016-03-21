companies reporting for week starting monday 21st march 2016 2655422016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st March 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Kingfisher Plc. full year 2015 earnings – Wednesday 23rd March 7:00am GMT
  • - Next Plc. full year 2015 earnings – Thursday 24th March 7:00am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 21st March 2016
Sanne Group PLC SNNS.L UK Earnings release
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA TRN.MI EU Earnings release
Enel Green Power SpA EGPW.MI EU Earnings release
Talanx AG TLXGn.DE EU Earnings release
Tuesday 22nd March 2016
SVG Capital PLC SVI.L UK Earnings release
Gulf Marine Services PLC GMS.L UK Earnings release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Sales release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Earnings release
Johnston Press PLC JPR.L UK Earnings release
888 Holdings PLC 888.L UK Earnings release
Wolseley PLC WOS.L UK Earnings release
Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Sales release
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Sales release
Enel SpA ENEI.MI EU Earnings release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L EU Sales release
Partners Group Holding AG PGHN.S EU Earnings release
Cintas Corp CTAS.OQ US Earnings release
Red Hat Inc RHT.N US Earnings release
Nike Inc NKE.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 23rd March 2016
Impax Environmental Markets PLC IMPX.L UK Earnings release
Game Digital PLC GMDG.L UK Earnings release
Phoenix Group Holdings PLC PHNX.L UK Earnings release
Kingfisher PLC KGF.L UK Earnings release
HomeServe PLC HSV.L EU Sales release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Earnings release
General Mills Inc GIS.N US Earnings release
PVH Corp PVH.N US Earnings release
Thursday 24th March 2016
Henry Boot PLC BHY.L UK Earnings release
MITIE Group PLC MTO.L UK Sales release
Next PLC NXT.L UK Earnings release
International Public Partnerships PLC INPP.L UK Earnings release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Earnings release
Accenture PLC ACN.N US Earnings release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Earnings release
GameStop Corp GME.N US Earnings release
