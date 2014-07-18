companies reporting for week starting monday 21st july 2014 894442014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 21st July, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 21st July 2014
|BB&T Corp
|BBT
|US
|Q2 trade
|Halliburton Company
|HAL
|US
|Q2 trade
|Netflix
|NFLX.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Texas Instruments
|TXN.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Tuesday, 22nd July 2014
|ARM Holdings
|ARM.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|Premier Foods
|PFD.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Petropavlovsk
|YHOO.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Royal Mail
|RMG.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Harley-Davidson
|HOG
|US
|Q2 trade
|Coca-Cola Co
|KO
|US
|Q2 trade
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD
|US
|Q2 trade
|Microsoft
|MO
|US
|Q4 trade
|Omnicom Group
|OMC
|US
|Q2 trade
|United Technologies
|UTX
|US
|Q2 trade
|Verizon
|VZ
|US
|Q2 trade
|Wednesday, 23rd July 2014
|Carphone Warehouse
|CPW.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Glaxosmithkline
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|The Boeing Company
|BA
|US
|Q2 trade
|Citrix Systems
|CTXS.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Delta Airlines
|DAL
|US
|Q2 trade
|FB.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|General Dynamics
|GD
|US
|Q2 trade
|Pepsico
|PEP
|US
|Q2 trade
|Praxair
|PX
|US
|Q2 trade
|AT&T
|T
|US
|Q2 trade
|TripAdvisor
|TRIP.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR
|US
|Q2 trade
|Thursday, 24th July 2014
|Amazon.com
|AMZN.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Caterpillar
|CAT
|US
|Q2 trade
|Coca-Cola Enterprises
|CCE
|US
|Q2 trade
|Ford Motor Company
|F
|US
|Q2 trade
|General Motors Company
|GM
|US
|Q2 trade
|The Hershey Company
|HSY
|US
|Q2 trade
|The Nasdaq OMX Group
|NDAQ.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Starbucks
|SBUX.O
|US
|Q3 trade
|Union Pacific
|UNP
|US
|Q2 trade
|Visa Inc
|V
|US
|Q3 trade
|Britvic
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Q3 trade
|CSR Plc
|CSR.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|Daily Mail General Trust
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|Q3 trade
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Q3 trade
|Hammerson
|HMSO.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Lonmin
|LMI.L
|UK
|Q3 trade
|Tate & Lyle
|TATE.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Unilever
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|Friday, 25th July 2014
|Anglo American
|AAL.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Cable & Wireless Communications
|CWC.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Pearson
|PSON.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|United Utilities
|UU.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Vodafone Group
|VOD.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Aon
|AON
|US
|Q2 trade
|Moody’s Corp
|MCO
|US
|Q2 trade
|Xerox Corp
|XRX
|US
|Q2 trade