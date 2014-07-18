companies reporting for week starting monday 21st july 2014 894442014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 21st July, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 18, 2014 7:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 21st July, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 21st July 2014
BB&T Corp BBT US Q2 trade
Halliburton Company HAL US Q2 trade
Netflix NFLX.O US Q2 trade
Texas Instruments TXN.O US Q2 trade
Tuesday, 22nd July 2014
ARM Holdings ARM.L UK Q2 trade
Premier Foods PFD.L UK H1 trade
Petropavlovsk YHOO.O US Q2 trade
Royal Mail RMG.L UK Trading statement
Harley-Davidson HOG US Q2 trade
Coca-Cola Co KO US Q2 trade
McDonald’s Corp MCD US Q2 trade
Microsoft MO US Q4 trade
Omnicom Group OMC US Q2 trade
United Technologies UTX US Q2 trade
Verizon VZ US Q2 trade
Wednesday, 23rd July 2014
Carphone Warehouse CPW.L UK Q1 trade
Glaxosmithkline GSK.L UK Q2 trade
The Boeing Company BA US Q2 trade
Citrix Systems CTXS.O US Q2 trade
Delta Airlines DAL US Q2 trade
Facebook FB.O US Q2 trade
General Dynamics GD US Q2 trade
Pepsico PEP US Q2 trade
Praxair PX US Q2 trade
AT&T T US Q2 trade
TripAdvisor TRIP.O US Q2 trade
Whirlpool Corp WHR US Q2 trade
Thursday, 24th July 2014
Amazon.com AMZN.O US Q2 trade
Caterpillar CAT US Q2 trade
Coca-Cola Enterprises CCE US Q2 trade
Ford Motor Company F US Q2 trade
General Motors Company GM US Q2 trade
The Hershey Company HSY US Q2 trade
The Nasdaq OMX Group NDAQ.O US Q2 trade
Starbucks SBUX.O US Q3 trade
Union Pacific UNP US Q2 trade
Visa Inc V US Q3 trade
Britvic BVIC.L UK Q3 trade
CSR Plc CSR.L UK Q2 trade
Daily Mail General Trust DMGOa.L UK Q3 trade
EasyJet EZJ.L UK Q3 trade
Hammerson HMSO.L UK H1 trade
Lonmin LMI.L UK Q3 trade
Tate & Lyle TATE.L UK Trading statement
Unilever ULVR.L UK Q2 trade
Friday, 25th July 2014
Anglo American AAL.L UK H1 trade
Cable & Wireless Communications CWC.L UK Q1 trade
Pearson PSON.L UK H1 trade
United Utilities UU.L UK Trading statement
Vodafone Group VOD.L UK Trading statement
Aon AON US Q2 trade
Moody’s Corp MCO US Q2 trade
Xerox Corp XRX US Q2 trade
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.