City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 20th March 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 20th March 2017
|Phoenix Group Holdings
|PHNX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BH Macro Ltd
|BHMG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC
|CIRCI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Gulf Marine Services PLC
|GMS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Phoenix Group Holdings
|PHNX.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 21st March 2017
|Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
|AMFW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|EnQuest PLC
|ENQ.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Lamprell PLC
|LAM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Hansteen Holdings PLC
|HSTN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|Vectura Group PLC
|VEC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Game Digital PLC
|GMDG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|DFS Furniture PLC
|DFSD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Partners Group Holding AG
|PGHN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|CEZ as
|CEZP.PR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
|AMFW.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fuchs Petrolub SE
|FPEG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Wohnen AG
|DWNG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|PSHG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
|BMWG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|General Mills Inc
|GIS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Lennar Corp
|LEN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nike Inc
|NKE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|FedEx Corp
|FDX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 22nd March 2017
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ferrexpo PLC
|FXPO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Savills PLC
|SVS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Henry Boot PLC
|BHY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Softcat PLC
|SCTS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Buwog AG
|BWOA.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|PVH Corp
|PVH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cintas Corp
|CTAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 23rd March 2017
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|SOCO International PLC
|SIA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|GVC Holdings PLC
|GVC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Kier Group PLC
|KIE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Baloise Holding Ltd
|BALN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Rheinmetall AG
|RHMG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wendel SE
|MWDP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|GVC Holdings PLC
|GVC.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bollore SA
|BOLL.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|United Internet AG
|UTDI.DE
|EU
|Sales Release
|Stada Arzneimittel AG
|STAGn.DE
|EU
|Sales Release
|Conagra Brands Inc
|CAG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Accenture PLC
|ACN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Micron Technology Inc
|MU.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 24th March 2017
|Smiths Group PLC
|SMIN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Smiths Group PLC
|SMIN.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Italgas SpA
|IG.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release