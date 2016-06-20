City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 20th June 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.



Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Whitbread Plc. – Q1 2016 Trading Statement – Tuesday 21st June 2016 – 0700 BST

– Tuesday 21st June 2016 – 0700 BST - Debenhams Plc. – Trading Statement – Wednesday 22nd June 2016 – 0700 BST

– Wednesday 22nd June 2016 – 0700 BST - Tesco Plc. – Q1 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 23rd June 2016 – 0700 BST