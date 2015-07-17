companies reporting for week starting monday 20th july 2015 1713052015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 20th July 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 20th July 2015
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Alston SA
|ALSO.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Halliburton Co
|HAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Morgan Stanley
|MS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|International Business Machines Corp
|IBM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 21st July 2015
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|IG Group Holdings PLC
|IGG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|AO World PLC
|AO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Cable & Wireless Communications PLC
|CWC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SAP SE
|SAPG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|TomTom NV
|TOM2.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Novartis AG
|NOVN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Remy Cointreau SA
|RCOP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|HOG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Verizon Communications Inc
|VZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Yahoo! Inc
|YHOO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|GoPro Inc
|GPRO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 22nd July 2015
|Johnson Matthew PLC
|JMAT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|easyJet PLC
|EZI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|ERM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ARM Holdings PLC
|ARM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Danske Bank A/S
|DANSKE.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Boeing Co
|BA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Co
|KO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American Express Co
|AXP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Qualcomm Inc
|QCOM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Texas Instruments Inc
|TXN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 23rd July 2015
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|ADN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Unilever PLC
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Daily Mail and General Trust PLC
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Publicis Groupe SA
|PUBP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|ABB Ltd
|ABBN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Roche Holding AG
|ROG.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Daimler AG
|DAIGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Dow Chemical Co
|DOW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|BMY
|US
|Earnings release
|Eli Lilly and Co
|LLY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Comcast Corp
|CMCSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|AT&T Inc
|T.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Visa Inc
|V.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 24th July 2015
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Pearson PLC
|PSON.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hammerson PLC
|HMSO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Anglo American PLC
|AAL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Danone SA
|DANO.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Puma SE
|PUMG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|BASF SE
|BASFn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Air France KLM SA
|AIRF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|AbbVie Inc
|ABBV.N
|US
|Earnings release