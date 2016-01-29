City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st February 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- BP Q3 Earnings – Monday 1st Feb 6:00pm AEDT

– Monday 1st Feb 6:00pm AEDT - Vodafone Q3 Trading Statement – Thursday 4th Feb 6:00pm AEDT

– Thursday 4th Feb 6:00pm AEDT - Royal Dutch Shell Q4 Earnings – Thursday 4th Feb 6:00pm AEDT