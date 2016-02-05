companies reporting for week starting monday 1st february 2016 2 2650082016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 8th February 2016
|Randgold Resources PLC
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Assa Abloy AB
|ASSAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Hasbro Inc
|HAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Loews Corp
|L.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
|FOXA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 9th February 2016
|Redrow PLC
|RDW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Aquarius Platinum PLC
|AQP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ICAP PLC
|IAP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|TUI AG
|TUIT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Enel SpA
|ENEI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|VWS.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Pandora A/S
|PNDORA.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Actelion Ltd
|ATLN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Svenska Handelsbanken AB
|SHBb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sanofi SA
|SASY.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Viacom Inc
|VIAB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Co
|KO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Omnicom Group Inc
|OMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
|GT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
|REGN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Western Union Co
|WU.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 10th February 2016
|Greene King PLC
|GNK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Great Portland Estates PLC
|GPOR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Electrocomponents PLC
|ECM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ARM Holdings PLC
|ARM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Akzo Nobel NV
|AKZO.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Heineken NV
|HEIN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telenor ASA
|TEL.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Natixis SA
|CNAT.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Whole Foods Market Inc
|WFM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Prudential Financial Inc
|PRU.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Expedia Inc
|EXPE.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Mylan NV
|MYL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 11th February 2016
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Pennon Group PLC
|PNN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Enterprise Inns PLC
|ETI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Dairy Crest Group PLC
|DCG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|DCC PLC
|DCC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Informa PLC
|INF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Imperial Tobacco Group PLC
|IMT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Halma PLC
|HLMA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Henderson Group PLC
|HGGH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Cable & Wireless Communications PLC
|CWC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Alcatel Lucent SA
|ALUA.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Publicis Groupe SA
|PUBP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Zurich Insurance Group AG
|ZURN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Societe Generale
|SOGN.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nokia Corporation
|NOKIA.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Pernod Ricard SA
|PERP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Metro AG
|MEOG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Total SA
|TOTF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Yara International ASA
|YAR.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|L’Oreal SA
|OREP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|TripAdvisor Inc
|TRIP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Reynolds American Inc
|RAI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Molson Coors Brewing Co
|TAP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kellogg Co
|K.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
|CCE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Nielsen Holdings PLC
|NLSN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Activision Blizzard Inc
|ATVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|CBS Corp
|CBS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Verisign Inc
|VRSN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Dun & Bradstreet Corp
|DNB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 12th February 2016
|Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
|RR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|COMMERZBANK AG
|CBKG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Kabel Deutschland Holding AG
|KD8Gn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|ArcelorMittal SA
|ISPA.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Schindler Holding AG
|SCHP.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Renault SA
|RENA.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
|IPG.N
|US
|Earnings release