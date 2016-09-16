companies reporting for week starting monday 19th september 2016 2676252016

City Index's weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


September 17, 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Dairy Crest Group Plc. – Q2 2016/17 Trading Statement – Mon 19th Sept 2016 0700 BST
  • - Trading Statement. – Trading Statement – Tues 20th Sept 2016 0700 BST
  • - Kingfisher Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Tues 20th Sept 2016 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 19th September 2016
Dairy Crest Group PLC DCG.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Tuesday 20th September 2016
Pennon Group PLC PNN.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Faroe Petroleum PLC FPM.L UK Earnings Release
Kingfisher PLC KGF.L UK Earnings Releases
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Immofinanz AG IMFI.VI EU Earnings Release
FedEx Corp FDX.N US Earnings Releases
Adobe Systems Inc ADBE.OQ US Earnings Releases
Wednesday 21st September 2016
Saga PLC SAGAG.L UK Earnings release
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
Northgate PLC NTG.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
Diageo PLC DGE.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
Industria de Diseno Textil SA ITX.MC EU Earnings Release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Earnings Release
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.S EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
General Mills Inc GIS.N EU Earnings Releases
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.OQ US Earnings Releases
Expedia Inc EXPE.OQ US Earnings Releases
Jabil Circuit Inc JBL.N US Earnings Releases
Thursday 22nd September 2016
Kier Group PLC KIE.L UK Trading Statement Release
Mitchells & Butlers PLC MAB.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Lamprell PLC LAM.L UK Earnings Release
First Property Group PLC FSTP.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
Micro Focus International PLC MCRO.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
Bureau Veritas SA BVI.PA EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Autozone Inc AZO.N US Earnings Release
AAR Corp AIR.N US Earnings Releases
Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SYMX.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 23rd September 2016
Finish Line Inc FINL.OQ US Earnings Release
