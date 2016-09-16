City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Dairy Crest Group Plc. – Q2 2016/17 Trading Statement – Mon 19th Sept 2016 0700 BST

– Mon 19th Sept 2016 0700 BST - Trading Statement. – Trading Statement – Tues 20th Sept 2016 0700 BST

– Tues 20th Sept 2016 0700 BST - Kingfisher Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Tues 20th Sept 2016 0700 BST