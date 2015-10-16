companies reporting for week starting monday 19th october 2015 2449822015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 19th October 2015
|Danone SA
|DANO.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Metro AG
|MEOG.DE
|EU
|Sales release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Sales release
|Halliburton Co
|HAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Hasbro Inc
|HAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Morgan Stanley
|MS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|International Business Machines Corp
|IBM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 20th October 2015
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Informa PLC
|INF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|IHG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SAP SE
|SAPG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swedbank AB
|SWEDa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|TeliaSonera AB
|TLSN.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Verizon Communications Inc
|VZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|LMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|NK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|HOG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|United Technologies Corp
|UTX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chubb Corp
|CB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yahoo! Inc
|YHOO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
|CMG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 21st October 2015
|Computacenter PLC
|CCC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Development Securities PLC
|DSC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Acacia Mining PLC
|ACAA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ARM Holdings PLC
|ARM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Salse release
|Iberdrola SA
|IBE.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nordea Bank AB
|NDA.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|CSGN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|ABB Ltd
|ABBN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Valeo SA
|VLOF.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Baker Hughes Inc
|BHI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Boeing Co
|BA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
|IPG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Co
|KO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|EMC Corp
|EMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American Express Co
|AXP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Texas Instruments Inc
|TXN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|United Rentals Inc
|URI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 22nd October 2015
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|LSE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Relx PLC
|REL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Pearson PLC
|PSON.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ladbrokes PLC
|LAD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SEGRO PLC
|SGRO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Inchcape PLC
|INCH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Phoenix Group Holdings
|PHNX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|GKN PLC
|GKN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Orange SA
|ORAN.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Akzo Nobel NV
|AKZO.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Pernod Ricard SA
|PERP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Dassault Systemes SA
|DAST.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Publicis Groupe SA
|PUBP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Roche Holding AG
|ROG.VX
|EU
|Sales release
|Daimler AG
|DAIGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ryanair Holdings PLC
|RYA.I
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA
|MICP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Kering SA
|PRTP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Vinci SA
|SGEF.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc
|FCX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Dow Chemical Co
|DOW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|3M Co
|MMM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Raytheon Co
|RTN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Southwest Airlines Co
|LUV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Eli Lilly and Co
|LLY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Nasdaq Inc
|NDAQ.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
|DPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|AT&T Inc
|T.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Alphabet Inc
|GOOGL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 23rd October 2015
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
|DECP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
|ERICb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Volvo AB
|VOLVb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Electrolux AB
|ELUXb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Investor AB
|INVEb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Procter & Gamble Co
|PG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release